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SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – A project to install fiber optic cable along a section of Highway 192 in Carpinteria to begin Monday, April 20.

Travelers will encounter one-way reversing traffic control on Sycamore Canyon Road and E. Valley Road (Hwy 192) from Barker Pass Road to Santa Angela Lane Monday through Friday from 9 am to 3 pm.

Delays should not exceed 10 minutes. All businesses in this area will remain open.

The contractor for this project is HP Communications of Phelan, CA, under permit from Caltrans. This project is expected to be complete by early May.

Our crews deserve to get home safely too.

Drive slowly and carefully in work zones.

CHP Traffic Incident Information Page: http://cad.chp.ca.gov

Traveler information at: https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/