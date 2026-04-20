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GOLETA, CA, April 20, 2026 – The City of Goleta is reminding our community to be part of the first Street Talk Open House—a community conversation about how we move through our city.

Following the launch of the online Street Talk survey last month, the Public Works Department is bringing the conversation to you in-person and online. This is your chance to speak directly with City staff, connect more in-depth, and share what matters most to you.

We invite you to attend one of the below Open Houses taking place this week. Spanish interpretation will be available.

Community Open House (in-person)

Wednesday, April 22nd, 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Goleta Community Center (5679 Hollister Avenue)

Virtual Open House

Thursday, April 23rd, 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Email pavement@cityofgoleta.gov to RSVP or visit http://www.cityofgoleta.org/pw

Attendees will have the opportunity to explore current and future Public Works projects, ask questions, and provide feedback that will help shape transportation improvements throughout Goleta. Feedback from these efforts will help Public Works better understand community preferences and priorities. Watch our video invite here.

Questions? Contact us at via email at pavement@cityofgoleta.gov or phone at 805-562-5504.