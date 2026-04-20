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Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

Carpinteria — A collaboration between director Kerrilee Gore and ShelterBox U.S.A. packed the Alcazar Theatre in a special screening of “Stand by Mother.”

The fantasy film delivers important messages about protecting the planet, showing empathy and more as Earth Day is officially recognized on April 22.

”Stand by Mother” showcases newcomer Emmett Long and Dakota Lotus, Disney Channel star of “Coop & Cami Ask the World.”

“It was a magical evening and was elevated by the children in the audience about the critical work of ShelterBox,” said Gore. “I truly feel that they were further inspired to continue their work in being fierce planet protectors.”

Children roared with delight when the credits rolled.

“It was one of the top three greatest movies of all time,” said Diego Adams,” nine years old.

After the screening ShelterBox USA president Kerri Murray answered savvy questions from cast members and the audience about ShelterBox USA’s global disaster relief mission. ShelterBox has been a sector leader in sustainability, getting rid of one-half million single use plastics, shrinking the supply chain to reduce emissions, and fostering recycling of supplies.

“The film was a powerful reminder that young people are leading with courage, creativity and purpose,” said Murray. “It raises awareness about the growing impact of climate change – one of the forces driving global displacement and the work we see every day at ShelterBox USA. I’m deeply inspired by Kerrilee and these remarkable young changemakers for helping bring urgency and hope to this critical issue.”