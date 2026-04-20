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Santa Barbara, CA – April 20, 2026

The City of Santa Barbara is excited to announce the upcoming Via Lucero Wastewater Force Main Replacement Project, a critical infrastructure improvement project designed to ensure continued reliable wastewater service for the community. Construction is tentatively scheduled to begin in late April and is expected to be completed by December 2026.

This project involves replacing a pressurized sewer main (force main) on Via Lucero between Bodega Lane and Hope Avenue. The existing 1950’s pressurized sewer main has reached the end of its useful life and will be replaced with redundant force mains, which will reduce risks of sewer spills and lower maintenance costs. As part of the project, adjacent gravity sewer mains and manholes of similar age and condition will also be replaced along portions of Hope Avenue and State Street.

The project will span portions of Via Lucero, Hope Avenue, and Upper State Street. The boundaries are:

Via Lucero from Bodega Lane to Hope Avenue

Hope Avenue from Via Lucero to State Street

State Street at Hope Avenue (northeastern area of intersection only)

Community benefits for this project include:

Reduce the risk of leaks and system failures

Increase reliability for today’s wastewater demands

Provide better system monitoring and maintenance access

Allow repairs without service interruption

There will be intermittent traffic impacts along Via Lucero, Hope Avenue, and State Street neighborhoods. During construction, traffic along the 3900 block of Via Lucero (between Bodega Lane and North La Cumbre) will be periodically limited to westbound travel from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Emergency vehicle access will be maintained at all times.

Access to driveways will be available, though there may be short delays as equipment moves through the area. These details are preliminary and may change as construction progresses. Properties along the construction route will receive outreach materials with updated schedule information.

This $4.8 million project is funded by monthly sewer service fees paid by City wastewater customers. The City appreciates the community’s patience and cooperation as we work to enhance our essential wastewater infrastructure.

For more project information and to subscribe for updates, visit Via Lucero Wastewater Force Main Replacement Project (SantaBarbaraCA.gov/ViaLucero).