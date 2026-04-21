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SANTA BARBARA, CA – April 20, 2026

The City of Santa Barbara invites community members to help shape the future of the Waterfront by participating in a brief community survey and attending upcoming open houses on potential options for the Waterfront Adaptation Plan. The online community survey will remain open through May 18. The plan aims to address increasing coastal flooding and erosion over the next 30 years while enhancing beach access, recreation, boating, and habitat along the City’s Waterfront, from Leadbetter Beach to East Beach. Community input will play a critical role in refining these options as they are developed into a Draft Waterfront Adaptation Plan, anticipated for release in spring 2027.

“This is an important opportunity for our community to help guide how we protect and enhance Santa Barbara’s Waterfront for future generations,” said Mike Wiltshire, Waterfront Director. “We encourage everyone to participate and share their perspective on this cherished resource.”

The City will also host a series of open houses to share project information and gather community feedback. Each session will begin with a brief presentation, followed by opportunities for input. The virtual meeting will be held on Wednesday, May 6. Please register in advance via Zoom to receive the session link.

Waterfront Adaptation Plan Open House: Faulkner Gallery

Wednesday, April 29, 2026

5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Central Library, Faulkner Gallery (40 E. Anapamu St.)

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Waterfront Adaptation Plan Open House: Maritime Museum

Thursday, April 30, 2026

5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Santa Barbara Maritime Museum (113 Harbor Way)

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Waterfront Adaptation Plan Virtual Open House

Wednesday, May 6, 2026

Noon to 1:00 p.m.

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Zoom – Registration Required

The Waterfront Adaptation Plan will evaluate a range of strategies that reduce flood risks, address beach erosion, and improve the overall Waterfront experience. This includes strategies such as creating elevated walking and biking paths, protecting the Harbor, and relocating some parking and other assets to save the sandy beach.

To take the survey, learn about upcoming open house events, and additional information, visit Waterfront Adaptation Plan (SantaBarbaraCA.gov/WaterfrontAdaptation).