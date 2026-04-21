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Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

GOLETA, CA, April 21, 2026 –The Goleta community proved that when we work together, we can make an incredible impact. Residents of all ages gathered at Stow Canyon Open Space for the 4th Annual Beautify Goleta Earth Day Event this past Saturday, April 18, rolling up their sleeves to protect and preserve our beautiful local environment.



The Impact: By the Numbers

The dedication of our community members led to strong results across local streets, parks, and open spaces like Lake Los Carneros.

62 passionate volunteers stepped up to take action.

386 pounds of litter were successfully removed from our local ecosystems.

72% of the collected waste was recyclable material (including glass, metal, and plastic), as discovered during an interactive volunteer waste audit.

54 vehicles participated in the neighboring FREE Bulky Item Drop-Off on Westmoreland Place.

8,000+ pounds of bulky waste were safely disposed of including couches, wood furniture, and even a broken piano!

Education, Teamwork, and Inspiring the Next Generation

A massive thank you goes to our Event Captain, Tidy Seas, who fostered community engagement and set everyone up for success by providing essential safety gear, including gloves, trash grabbers, buckets, and high-visibility vests.

The event was as much about education as it was about action. Alongside the cleanup, attendees explored informational booths hosted by local champions of sustainability: Goleta Valley Library, City of Goleta’s Sustainability Division, Less Is More, Mission Refill, and MarBorg Industries.

The most inspiring takeaway was the strong presence of our community and our families. City of Goleta Principal Civil Engineer, Kui Xu, volunteered to help staff and noted “It was great to see entire families volunteering together.” Local environmental advocates highlighted those engaging children in the cleanup process and making it fun is the best way to instill lifelong habits of environmental stewardship.

Keep the Momentum Going!

With the official Earth Day tomorrow, April 22, there is no better time to commit to protecting our planet year-round. Here is how you can continue making a difference:

Pick it up: Help maintain Goleta’s cleanliness by making litter collection a part of your everyday neighborhood walks and adventures. Lock it down: Ensure your own waste stays contained at home by keeping your trash and dumpster lids securely closed when not in use. Join us again: Keep an eye out for the next Beautify Goleta event coming in July 2026 to celebrate Plastic Free July!

Thank you, Goleta, for showing up, working hard, and inspiring us all. Together, we are all helping Keep Goleta Beautiful.