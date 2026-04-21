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SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – Construction crews will begin a multi-year maintenance project in Buellton which will result in lane reductions along northbound and southbound Highway 101.

Beginning Monday, April 27, travelers through Buellton will be reduced to one-lane in each direction. The #1 (left lane) will be closed around the clock in both directions, resulting in a reduction to a single lane.

This closure will extend from the Nojoqui Creek Bridge to just north of Avenue of the Flags and Damassa Road.

Travelers are advised to plan accordingly and anticipate possible delays of up to 10 minutes.

This work is part of a project to maintain roughly ten miles of Highway 101, in addition to the reconstruction of shoulders, replacement of concrete pavement, overlay of existing asphalt, ramp reconstruction, drainage repair work, electrical upgrades, and the installation of new guardrails throughout this segment

This project is expected to be completed by March 2027. The contractor for this $29.8 million project is CalPortland Construction of Santa Maria, CA.

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram/Threads at: @Caltrans_D5.

Credit: Courtesy

Our crews deserve to get home safely too.

Drive slowly and carefully in work zones.

CHP Traffic Incident Information Page: http://cad.chp.ca.gov

Traveler information at: https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/