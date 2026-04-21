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Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

Santa Barbara, CA — What does it take to build a life of purpose while creating a brand that delivers lasting value on a global scale? That’s the question students in the San Marcos Entrepreneurship Academy (SMEA) explored when they came face-to-face with Kathy Ireland at this year’s annual SMEA Fireside Chat on March 23, 2026.

Kathy Ireland, often known as a “supermodel turned super-mogul,” returned to her alma mater to share her entrepreneurial journey and leave a lasting impact on the next generation of innovators. As a San Marcos alumna, she offered a unique combination of personal connection and professional expertise, providing students with valuable insight into the qualities and experiences required for long-term achievement.

Throughout the conversation, Ireland shared simple yet powerful advice, emphasizing the importance of knowing your worth, staying adaptable, and being willing to adapt. “If you’re not happy, then leave. Never sell yourself short, and always know how to pivot,” she explained, encouraging students to pursue careers that align with both their values and ambitions.

Just like her mentor, Warren Buffett, Kathy applied for a job as a paperboy when she was a child. Ireland also spoke about the challenges she faced as a woman entering the workforce, highlighting the importance of perseverance and self-advocacy. She recalled a moment from her youth when a newspaper job posting read, “Looking for the right boy for the job.” Determined to challenge that standard, she walked straight into the newsroom and said, “I’m not the right boy for the job, but I am the right girl.” Her story reinforced the message that success often comes from challenging expectations and believing in your own potential.

Beyond business, Ireland emphasized the importance of strong values, meaningful relationships, and personal responsibility, especially in today’s rapidly evolving world shaped by technology and artificial intelligence. A strong point of Kathy’s character is her unwavering moral compass. She encouraged students to use innovation as a force for good, reminding them that character and integrity remain essential in any field.

“It was inspiring to hear how she turned challenges into opportunities and stayed true to herself,” said student Lily Sunukjian. “Her advice really changed the way I think about success.”

The Annual SMEA Fireside Chat is part of SMEA’s ongoing mission to connect students with real-world business leaders. Through events like this, students gain valuable insight, build connections, and develop the skills needed to thrive in the future of business and innovation.