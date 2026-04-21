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Santa Barbara, CA —The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum (SBMM), in collaboration with Sail to Shelter, is pleased to celebrate World Boating Day on Saturday, May 23, 2026, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., with a hands-on family activity on the museum patio in the Santa Barbara Harbor.

As part of the celebration, children will be invited to design and build their own boats from reclaimed materials, complete with handmade sails. Port, Starboard & Sails: A Hands-On Boating Adventure will offer a fun and creative way to introduce young participants to the world of boating while sparking conversations about boat design, reuse, and life on the water.

Families will also have a chance to learn basic maritime vocabulary and concepts, including the difference between port and starboard, the parts of a boat, and the characteristics of various types of vessels, such as sloops, cutters, and keelboats.

Held on the patio of the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum in the heart of the harbor, the event will welcome visitors of all ages to stop by and participate. SBMM has generously offered free family day passes for those wishing to take part, creating an added opportunity for families to enjoy the museum’s exhibits and spend time together exploring Santa Barbara’s maritime heritage.

This collaboration with Sail to Shelter reflects a shared commitment to community engagement, creativity, and the educational value of connecting people to the water. By combining hands-on artmaking with boating knowledge, the event aims to make maritime learning approachable, memorable, and fun.

“World Boating Day is a wonderful opportunity to inspire curiosity and creativity in young visitors,” said SBMM Executive Director Dean Noble. “We are delighted to partner with Sail to Shelter on an activity that invites families to build, learn, and celebrate the boating spirit of Santa Barbara Harbor.”

About World Boating Day

The boating industry has extraordinary stories to tell, and World Boating Day — an initiative by the Superyacht Life Foundation — was created to bring those stories to a wider audience. This global, nonprofit initiative invites marinas, shipyards, brands, training centers, and other boating companies to open their doors and offer the public a behind-the-scenes look at the people, skills, and innovation shaping the world of leisure boating.

World Boating Day is celebrated globally each year. In 2026, the official day will take place on May 23, with events held throughout the week from May 18–24. Participation can take many forms, from open days and guided tours to talks, workshops, and on-water experiences. By hosting an activity, organizations become part of an international celebration and are featured on the World Boating Day global map.

About Sail to Shelter

Sail to Shelter is a mission-driven organization working at the intersection of sustainability, sailing, and community impact. Founded to address the growing volume of high-performance sails entering the waste stream, the organization partners with sailing programs, race events, and industry leaders to intercept retired sails and transform them into purposeful, durable goods.

From bags and gear to shade structures and emergency shelter solutions, Sail to Shelter extends the life of these technically advanced materials while reducing landfill waste. Through local manufacturing and collaborative partnerships, the organization also supports community-based initiatives and creates opportunities for meaningful reuse.

In alignment with the spirit of World Boating Day, Sail to Shelter celebrates the global boating community by turning its legacy materials into products that serve people, protect the environment, and carry the story of the water forward.

About the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum

The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum is located in the Waterfront Center Building in the Santa Barbara Harbor. Its mission is “Creating excellent exhibits and educational experiences that celebrate the Santa Barbara Channel and illuminate our rich connections with the sea.” Founded in 2000, SBMM has become one of the leading maritime museums in the United States and received accreditation from the American Alliance of Museums in 2021.