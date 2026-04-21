SBART Press Luncheon: Luke Steinert Honored as SBCC Scholar Athlete of the Year

The CIF playoffs are rapidly approaching, and several Santa Barbara–area teams outlined their plans to finish the regular season strong at Monday’s SBART Press Luncheon.

Cora Loomer and Evelyn Miller of San Marcos High beach volleyball were honored as SBART Athletes of the Week after winning the Channel League individual pairs title. The duo also went undefeated in Channel League play and led the Royals to a third consecutive undefeated team run through league competition.

Cora Loomer and Evyn Miller have led San Marcos beach volleyball to the CIF-SS Division 1 playoffs.

The Royals will host Los Alamitos in the CIF-SS Division 1 playoffs on Thursday at 3 p.m., with a spot in the semifinals on the line.

On the boys’ side, Cullen Gully received the SBART Athlete of the Week award following a standout performance at the Mt. SAC Relays, where he broke a 45-year-old school record in the 800 meters with a time of 1:54.13. He also placed third in his mile heat with a time of 4:13.91.

Cullen Gully is one of the top distance runners in Dos Pueblos history.

SBCC Scholar-Athlete of the Year

Luke Steinert has excelled both on the volleyball court and in the classroom at SBCC and was honored as the SBCC Scholar-Athlete of the Year at Monday’s SBART press luncheon.

As a libero, Steinert is a vocal leader and defensive stalwart for the Vaqueros. In the classroom, he maintains a 4.0 GPA and will attend UCSB in the fall.

In 2025, Steinert recorded the fourth-highest single-season dig total in SBCC history. This season, he has already surpassed that mark as the Vaqueros have advanced to the state semifinals for the second consecutive year.

“Luke is one of our captains and has fully embraced this role. As a libero, he is responsible for the first touch and serves as the general of the back court,” said SBCC coach Bridget Kulesh. “Luke leads through his composure in high-pressure situations, his commitment to holding both himself and his teammates to a high standard, and his ability to bring energy and clarity when our team needs it most.”

The SBCC men’s volleyball team has had a groundbreaking season, recording its most wins since 1990 and capturing its first WSC North championship since 2005.

The Vaqueros will face host Long Beach City College in the state semifinals on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Gaucho Tennis Shines

The UCSB men’s and women’s tennis teams both claimed Big West regular-season championships and are now looking ahead to the conference tournament.

The UCSB men finished with a 16-7 overall record and went 5-1 in Big West play. The Big West Championships will be held Friday, April 24, at the Barnes Tennis Center in San Diego.

On the women’s side, the Gauchos (15-7 overall, 9-0 Big West) swept rival Cal Poly to complete a perfect run through conference play and extend their winning streak to seven matches.