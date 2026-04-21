The images of bombed infrastructure in Iran are difficult to ignore. They reveal not only military targets, but the broader human and environmental costs of modern warfare.

Recent reporting shows that U.S. and Israeli strikes have hit hundreds of sites across Iran. While intended to weaken Iran’s military capabilities, these strikes have caused civilian casualties, demolished hospitals, and increased the risk of long-term regional stability. Additionally, the Strait of Hormuz is blocked, so it is now impossible to transport life-saving medication into Iran, leaving millions without access to care. Disruptions to transporting these shipments are forcing humanitarian organizations to reroute shipments, resulting in timely delays, costly expenditures, and strained budgets.

Military forces do not deliver lasting security. History shows that even extensive damage to infrastructure rarely eliminates a country’s capacity to rebuild or retaliate. Instead, such actions often escalate conflict, which only hurts civilians and deepens humanitarian crises.

The United States should prioritize diplomacy and human health over destruction. Renewed negotiations, international cooperation, and accountability mechanisms offer a more sustainable path to reducing nuclear risks and regional violence.

Lawmakers are here to serve the people. When their people speak out, they are forced to listen. Contact your representatives and urge them to prioritize diplomatic engagement over military escalation. Public pressure can help shift policy toward solutions that protect lives and promote lasting peace.