Most people don’t think about where their tools are made. I didn’t either until I founded a company that makes skincare tools.

I’m a surgical instrument engineer by background, and the goal behind my company, Skin Safeguard, was simple in theory: create professional extraction tools designed for blackheads and whiteheads that allow or skincare professionals to work with more precision, more control, and ultimately less trauma to the skin. Very quickly, I realized that designing the tool was only half the challenge.

The real question became where in the world can the tools be made with the quality I need at a price that is affordable.

Over the past year, I spoke with manufacturers across the United States and internationally. I explored options that were faster, more convenient, and closer to home. All of this was happening during unstable international tariffs, and I was constantly having to weigh my options using many variables.

Again and again, I ran into the same limitation. While many facilities can produce tools, very few are equipped to produce precision instruments at the level required for professional extractions, where even small inconsistencies can change how skin responds. For example, I need a manufacturing tolerance of plus or minus 0.05 millimeters.

That search led me to Sialkot, Pakistan. Most people have never heard of Sialkot, but in the world of surgical instruments, it is one of the most important manufacturing hubs on the planet. What stood out to me was not just cost or scale. It was the depth of skill that came from a highly skilled workforce who understood the importance of precision and attention to detail. This is the quality and consistency I needed for my new professional extraction toolset.

I already had friendships in Lahore, Pakistan, so it didn’t feel like a huge leap for me. At the time, I believed the risk of an international conflict like the Iran war was low enough to pursue this path in the name of quality. I had no idea how it would eventually play out.

In the past few weeks, instability in the region surrounding Iran has started to affect timelines across our supply chain. Shipments have slowed. Coordination has become more difficult. Production that should already be completed is now delayed.

That’s my perspective, but I’m speaking from halfway across the world. When we talk, our time difference is 12 hours. I think it’s more important to hear from someone living this reality every day.

What I heard changed how I think about what we’re building.

Our manufacturing partner described daily operations under these conditions: Factories face frequent power outages, sometimes 8-12 hours a day. Production lines stop. Machines sit idle. Deadlines are missed. Fuel costs have risen to the point where backup generators are no longer a reliable solution. At the same time, shipments are delayed, raw materials are stuck in transit, and finished products cannot move on schedule.

These are not abstract problems. They affect real people, real businesses, and the trust that global trade depends on.

From Santa Barbara, it is easy to think of global events as distant. But for small businesses, those events are often anything but distant. They are immediate, tangible, and directly connected to the decisions we make every day.

In this case, what started as a decision about where to manufacture a precision tool has become a lesson in how interconnected everything really is.

In Santa Barbara, we talk a lot about supporting local businesses. But many of those businesses rely on global systems that are increasingly fragile. When those systems are disrupted, the impact does not stay overseas. It shows up here in delayed launches, increased costs, and uncertainty for founders trying to build something from the ground up.

This experience has changed how I think about what we make, and how we make it.

It has reinforced that quality does not just come from design. It comes from people, from craftsmanship, and from systems that span continents. And when those systems are under pressure, everything connected to them feels it.

We will still launch. We will still move forward. That has not changed.

But I now have a deeper appreciation for what it actually takes to bring even the smallest tool into someone’s hands.

And for how connected we all really are.