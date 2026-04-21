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The Third District includes the Santa Ynez Valley, and the City of Lompoc along with the Gaviota Coast and the western two-thirds of the City of Goleta. The District encompasses a large swath of the Los Padres National Forest, the entire Santa Ynez River Watershed, one of the most spectacular coastal stretches in California and extends over the historic territory of the Chumash Tribe whose origins date back at least 13,000 years. Economic drivers include high tech industries, small scale agriculture including world-renown wineries, and visitor-serving businesses. Rugged mountains, beautiful open spaces, a scenic coastline, vibrant town centers and charming neighborhoods characterize the area.

County Supervisor Joan Hartmann seeks Third District residents to serve on the following County boards and commissions:

County Riding and hiking Trails Advisory Committee (two openings)

Historic Landmarks Advisory Commission

Human Services Commission (two openings in June 2026)

Parks Commission

“Volunteer service on a Commission or board is a great opportunity to learn about County government while also providing public service by advising the Board of Supervisors on important policy issues affecting our communities,” Supervisor Hartmann said.

Preferably applicants shall reside within the Third District of Santa Barbara County ( click here to see which district you reside in ) and may need to meet specific eligibility requirements to serve. The following is a brief description of these boards and committees:

County Riding and Hiking Trails Advisory Committee – Advises the Board of Supervisors and County departments on matters related to the planning, development, maintenance, and preservation of public riding and hiking trails, with a focus on improving access, connectivity, safety, and environmental stewardship of the County’s trail system.

Advises the Board of Supervisors and County departments on matters related to the planning, development, maintenance, and preservation of public riding and hiking trails, with a focus on improving access, connectivity, safety, and environmental stewardship of the County’s trail system. Historic Landmarks Advisory Commission – Reviews and makes recommendations to the Board of Supervisors on the designation, preservation, and protection of historic resources, including landmarks and places of historic merit, and evaluates proposed changes to ensure consistency with adopted historic preservation standards.

Reviews and makes recommendations to the Board of Supervisors on the designation, preservation, and protection of historic resources, including landmarks and places of historic merit, and evaluates proposed changes to ensure consistency with adopted historic preservation standards. Human Services Commission – Advises the Board of Supervisors on community human service needs and funding priorities, including reviewing and recommending allocations of General Fund Human Services dollars, the federal Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG), and Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Public Services funds to support programs serving low-income and vulnerable populations.

Advises the Board of Supervisors on community human service needs and funding priorities, including reviewing and recommending allocations of General Fund Human Services dollars, the federal Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG), and Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Public Services funds to support programs serving low-income and vulnerable populations. Parks Commission – Advises the Board of Supervisors on policies, plans, and projects related to County parks and recreation, including park acquisition, development, maintenance, and operations, with the goal of enhancing recreational opportunities and responsible stewardship of natural and cultural resources.

To apply online or learn more about boards and commissions, go to: https://www.countyofsb.org/2839/Boards-Commissions-and-Committees. Application forms are also available at the Office of the Clerk of the Board at 105 E. Anapamu St., on the 4th floor in Santa Barbara. For questions or assistance with submitting an application, please contact Slava at 805-568-2192 / slavak@countyofsb.org.