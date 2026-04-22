I am writing to alert our community to a sophisticated phone scam currently circulating in Santa Barbara. I experienced this firsthand.

I received a call from someone claiming to be with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office. The caller ID displayed the official number, which made the call appear legitimate. This is known as “caller ID spoofing,” a technique that allows scammers to make a call appear as though it is coming from a trusted local number, even when it is not.

I was told that I had missed a required court appearance as an expert witness and that there was a serious legal matter requiring immediate action. The caller referenced my background in the healthcare field and stated that, due to HIPAA regulations, further details could not be disclosed.

I was instructed to remain on the phone and not disconnect. I was also told there was a “gag order” in place and that I was not to share this information with anyone or I would face criminal charges.

Under pressure, I was instructed to send $4,500 to the “Court in Santa Barbara” so that a judge could allow me to prove my innocence. The more I questioned the situation, the more fear was induced and the urgency escalated — until my inner wisdom kicked in.

I put the scammer on hold and contacted the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, which confirmed that no such legal matter existed. I immediately disconnected and reported the incident to my bank.

I am sharing this so others are aware:

• No legitimate law enforcement agency will demand payment over the phone, request funds via Zelle, or instruct you to remain on the line and avoid speaking with others.

• If you receive such a call, hang up and contact the Sheriff’s Office directly using the official number.

These scams rely on fear and urgency. A simple pause and independent verification can make all the difference.