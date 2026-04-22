Boys’ Volleyball Roundup: San Marcos Captures Outright Channel League Title with Sweep of Rival Santa Barbara

With an outright Channel League Championship in the balance, the San Marcos High boys’ volleyball team seized the moment.

The Royals have been slowly building toward their peak performance this season and found that extra gear on their way to a sweep of rival Santa Barbara that clinched an undefeated run through Channel League play on Tuesday night at the Thunderhut.

“I’m really confident that we have improved over this last month as much as any team on offense,” said San Marcos coach Dave Goss. “I am encouraged by the trajectory of this team.”

San Marcos enjoyed incredible balance offensively as UCSB-commit Matteo Burdick led the way with 13 kills. Owen Willer and the team’s lone senior, Koji Hefner, added nine and eight kills, respectively.

Defensively, libero Keanu Nguyen delivered an inspired performance highlighted by feats of all-out effort, diving all over the court.

“We think we are the best team in the Channel League and are going to be running this league for a long time. We have a bunch of incoming talent at the freshman and JV levels,” Nguyen said. “Our guys right now are hungry; we want this, and we think we can compete at a D-1 [playoffs] level.”

Santa Barbara (17-7, 8-2), needing a win to secure a share of the league title, opened the match with urgency. Early kills from Hayes Costner and Kristian Dybdahl, along with an ace from Maddox Denver, helped the Dons establish an early advantage. Costner and Dybdahl each recorded five kills to lead Santa Barbara.

Momentum shifted midway through the first set. A cross-court kill by Willer gave San Marcos a 14-13 lead, and the Royals capitalized from there. After a pivotal defensive save by Willer prevented a Santa Barbara equalizer, Burdick took control at the service line. Burdick delivered consecutive jump-serve aces and added a third during a decisive five-point run that extended the lead to 19-13.

The Royals went on to clinch the first set 25-17 on an ace serve by Nguyen.

Koji Hefner has flourished in the middle for San Marcos. Photo Credit: Gary Kim

The momentum carried over into set two as the Royals jumped out to a 15-5 lead on a kill by Burdick and never looked back. Burdick eventually secured the 2-0 set lead with a solo block that sent the San Marcos fans into a frenzy.

“I was hoping our boys could have responded a little better given what was at stake. We tried, but we couldn’t put it together,” said Santa Barbara coach Chad Arneson. “They showed why they are the better team. They are balanced.”

Set three was pretty tight throughout, but a kill by Jamie Hetrick gave San Marcos a 16-12 lead and Hefner closed out the Dons on a senior day with a powerful spike.

The two teams will learn their playoff fates on Saturday at 2 p.m. when brackets are released.

Dos Pueblos, 3; Ventura, 0

The 2026 Senior Night for the Dos Pueblos High boys’ volleyball team turned into a rout, as the Chargers’ five seniors led the way in a 25-18, 25-21, 25-19 victory on Tuesday night at Sovine Gym.

With Keenan Bower, Enzo DeMatteo, Owen Ribbens, Ben Wojogbe, and Owen Andrews all remaining on the court for the entirety of the match, the Chargers delivered one of their most complete performances of the season.

Bower orchestrated a balanced offensive attack, distributing 37 assists and ensuring every hitter stayed involved. His decision-making kept the defense guessing, as all primary attackers recorded at least four kills.

Wojogbe led the charge offensively, finishing with a match-high 18 kills while adding two aces, 13 digs, and two blocks in a well-rounded performance. Ribbens provided a burst of energy on the right side, tallying nine kills and two aces, frequently elevating above the block with explosive swings.

DeMatteo, typically the team’s libero, stepped into a different role and made the most of it. The senior captain recorded a career-high five kills to go along with five aces, showcasing versatility and leadership in a memorable performance.

Defensively, Andrews took on libero duties and anchored the back row with six digs, helping the Chargers control serve-receive and transition effectively. Additional contributions came from Caleb Damron and Cyrus Jay, who combined for nine kills and provided key support to maintain offensive rhythm.

With the win, the Chargers secure a third-place finish in the Channel League and now turn their attention to the postseason.

Bishop Diego 3, Foothill Tech 0

John Michael Flint and Damien Krautmann made the most of their Senior Day, combining for 27 kills as the Cardinals finished off an undefeated run in Tri-Valley League play.

“It was wonderful to celebrate our seniors tonight in the Brick House. Everyone played a role in the victory, and I’m excited for our prep time for playoffs in the next few days,” said Bishop Diego coach Dillan Bennett. “We’re excited to get to work tomorrow.”

The Cardinals conclude the regular season with a 23-8 overall record.