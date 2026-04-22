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CARPINTERIA, Calif., April 22, 2026- The City of Carpinteria, in partnership with The Rotary Club of Carpinteria Morning, and the newly formed Friends of Tomol Interpretive Play Area (FOTIPA), invites the community to a hands-on Community Work Day at the Tomol Interpretive Play Area on Saturday, May 2, from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

Volunteers of all ages, including local residents, families, and visiting campers, are encouraged to join a morning of planting, painting, and park beautification. The event aims not only to enhance the space but also to reconnect the community with one of Carpinteria’s most unique and meaningful parks.

The Tomol Interpretive Play Area has been serving families since 2011, offering a recreational experience modeled after a Chumash village. Children can play while learning about California’s cultural and natural history, making it a beloved destination for both locals and visitors from around the world.

The park was made financially possible for our community fifteen years ago through strong local support, including the Carpinteria Morning Rotary Club, the City of Carpinteria, a Land and Water Conservation Fund Grant and numerous private foundations and donors. Over the years, due to heavy use and natural wear and tear, the park has entered a new phase of its lifecycle. This Community Work Day marks the first step in a broader initiative to support ongoing maintenance, care, and future improvements.

“The City of Carpinteria couldn’t do this important work alone,” said Jeanette Gant, Director of Parks, Recreation, and Community Services. “It’s through partnerships with nonprofits, volunteers, and community members that we can maintain and enhance the Tomol Interpretive Play Area. We are grateful to everyone coming together to care for this special park and strengthen our connection to Carpinteria’s history and natural beauty.”

“This is more than just a clean-up day,” said Suzie Schneider, Rotary member and FOTIPA Chair. “It’s about showing up for a space that has meant so much to our community and beginning the next chapter of caring for it together.”

The May 2 event also serves as a soft launch for a larger Rotary fundraising effort to support long-term maintenance and refurbishment needs, while expanding educational programs and partnerships with the Lynda Fairly Carpinteria Arts Center, Santa Barbara Botanic Garden and other Carpinteria organizations in collaboration with the City of Carpinteria.

Participants can drop in at any time during the event. Supplies will be provided, and all skill levels are welcome.