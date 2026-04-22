My neighbors and I have been attending meetings, pleading with the Goleta City Council, writing letters and waiting for years and years for the City of Goleta to address a growing problem right outside our kitchen windows and front doors.

This past Friday, April 17, I counted 20 vehicles with people sleeping in them on Phelps Road at 7 a.m. Some of the same vehicles have been here for years.

Needless to say, we have grown more and more exasperated with the city’s policies of zero enforcement and announcing new study after new study. One can hardly take a walk and feel safe in our once quiet neighborhood. The trash collects, human refuse abounds and sadly, the vehicular unhoused population grows and grows.

One can’t help but wonder if there needs to be a new approach to remedying this situation that Goleta is unable to address.