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Santa Barbara, CA – The Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association (DSBIA) invites residents and visitors to a lively week of events happening downtown, from educational workshops and live music to dance performances, art exhibitions, and interactive creative experiences.

The full list of events can be found in our weekly e-newsletter here: conta.cc/4e1oBRI

Featured Events:

24th Annual Downtown Santa Barbara LIVE Art & Wine Tour (Thursday, April 30, 5:30 PM): Tickets are now on sale for downtown’s culinary and artistic adventure featuring food, wine, live art, and more.

(Thursday, April 30, 5:30 PM): Tickets are now on sale for downtown’s culinary and artistic adventure featuring food, wine, live art, and more. Santa Barbara Education Foundation 40th Celebration at Santa Barbara Club (Thursday, April 23, 5:00 PM)

(Thursday, April 23, 5:00 PM) Lotus Bloom Circle: The Blossoms – Legacy at the Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara (Friday, April 24, 6:00 PM)

(Friday, April 24, 6:00 PM) Beth Amine’s Dance Variety Show at Wildcat Lounge (Friday, April 24, 7:30 PM)

(Friday, April 24, 7:30 PM) Local Yarn Store Day at The Knit Shop (Saturday, April 25)

(Saturday, April 25) Happy Hour Art Workshop at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art (Saturday, April 25, 2:30 PM)

(Saturday, April 25, 2:30 PM) Locals and Legends: Celebrating the Music of James Taylor at The Granada Theatre (Saturday, April 25, 7:30 PM)

(Saturday, April 25, 7:30 PM) Through the Looking Glass Spring Tea at Finch & Fork (Sunday, April 26, 1:00 PM)

(Sunday, April 26, 1:00 PM) The Man Who Saves The World? Santa Barbara Premiere at the SBIFF Film Center (Sunday, April 26, 11:00 AM)

(Sunday, April 26, 11:00 AM) AI 101: Building Your AI Literacy at the Santa Barbara Public Library (Tuesday, April 28, 3:00 PM)

(Tuesday, April 28, 3:00 PM) Embodied Arts Workshop: A Guided Meditation & Cello Sound Bath at the CEC’s Environmental Hub (Tuesday, April 28, 6:30 PM)

Upcoming & Ongoing Initiatives:

Downtown Salsa & Bachata Dancing (Every Wednesday in April): Enjoy free salsa & bachata lessons in front of M. Special (634 State Street).

(Every Wednesday in April): Enjoy free salsa & bachata lessons in front of M. Special (634 State Street). “A Night with Janis Joplin” at The New Vic Theatre (On Display until April 26): Catch Tony-nominee Mary Bridget Davies in this soul-stirring musical tribute to a rock legend.

(On Display until April 26): Catch Tony-nominee Mary Bridget Davies in this soul-stirring musical tribute to a rock legend. “Shapes of Surrealism” Exhibition at Seimandi & Leprieur Gallery (On Display until April 26): Six contemporary artists ignite surrealism as a living, breathing field of perception.

(On Display until April 26): Six contemporary artists ignite surrealism as a living, breathing field of perception. “Jeff Bridges-Pictures” Exhibition at Tamsen Gallery (On Display until April 30): The first hometown exhibition of Academy Award-winner Jeff Bridges’ photography.

(On Display until April 30): The first hometown exhibition of Academy Award-winner Jeff Bridges’ photography. “PENTIMENTO: Layered Meanings Brought to Life” Exhibition at Art & Soul (On Display until May 3): Explore the layered narratives of identity and memory in Michael Vilkin’s solo figurative exhibition.

(On Display until May 3): Explore the layered narratives of identity and memory in Michael Vilkin’s solo figurative exhibition. “The Gift: New Additions to our Story” Exhibition at Santa Barbara Historical Museum (On Display until May 31): Highlighting community gifts that illuminate local history.

(On Display until May 31): Highlighting community gifts that illuminate local history. “Ludmilla Pilat Welch: Serene Santa Barbara” Exhibition at Santa Barbara Historical Museum (On Display until May 31): Historic plein air renderings of Santa Barbara’s iconic adobes.

View the complete What’s Happening e-newsletter here: conta.cc/4e1oBRI

Sign-up for the What’s Happening e-newsletter here: http://www.downtownsb.org/subscribe

Interested in highlighting your event on the “What’s Happening Downtown” e-newsletter? Email your downtown happening to Maria@downtownsb.org.

The Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association (DSBIA) is a nonprofit dedicated to providing enhanced services to make downtown a vibrant place for visitors, investors, and residents. For more information on DSBIA’s events, programs, and a directory of businesses, visit