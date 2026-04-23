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Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

Santa Maria, CA. April 2026 – Last week, CALM’s annual Let’s Get Loud event brought together 200 passionate supporters at Presqu’ile Winery and raised a record-breaking $125,000 — the highest amount in the event’s history — to prevent trauma and support vulnerable children and families.

The event raised funds to support CALM’s comprehensive mental health services to prevent and help families heal from trauma. Guests heard an inspiring keynote speech by CALM’s Teen Ambassador Kennedy Fick, who shared her story as a former CALM client and exemplified the life-changing impact of compassionate care and early support.

The evening also featured remarks by CALM President & CEO Alana Walczak, an exciting live auction, live drawing, and paddle raise, bringing the community together in generous support of CALM’s mission.

“Let’s Get Loud is about more than just one night — it’s about bringing community together to ensure children and families have access to the care and support they need to heal and grow,” said Walczak. “Every child deserves the opportunity to feel safe, supported, and hopeful about their future. When we come together, we can create lasting change for generations to come.”

CALM extends deep gratitude to Co-Presenting Sponsors, SESLOC Credit Union and Toyota Santa Maria, and to Presqu’ile Winery for hosting this year’s event. CALM is also grateful to the many sponsors, community partners, supporters, volunteers, and attendees who made the night a success.

As Child Abuse Prevention Month continues throughout April, CALM encourages everyone to learn more about how they can support children and families in their own homes and communities.

To learn more about CALM or make a donation, visit http://www.calm4kids.org.

Thank you to the 2026 Let’s Get Loud Sponsors:

Presenting

SESLOC Credit Union & Toyota Santa Maria

Vision

Driscoll’s

Edwin & Dr. Maria Hwang

Marian Regional Medical Center

McDonald’s

Murphy Family Foundation

Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians

Leader

Allan Hancock College

CenCal Health

Rotary Club of Santa Maria Breakfast

Supporter

A.T. Still University

AMB Law – Andre, Morris & Buttery

American Riviera Bank

Community Bank of Santa Maria

Community West Bank

Hardy Diagnostics

Mechanics Bank

Mission Wealth

Montecito Bank & Trust

The Murray Group at Morgan Stanley

Solomon Hills

Katrina Sprague

Troesh Coleman Pacific

Santa Maria Valley YMCA

About CALM

CALM is a community-based mental health agency with a mission to prevent childhood trauma, heal children and families, and build resilient communities throughout Santa Barbara County. CALM’s pioneering, evidence-based services represent a continuum of care that interrupts intergenerational cycles of trauma. Each year, over 3,000 children and families receive mental health support, with services offered at CALM’s clinics in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and Lompoc, and in community spaces. With a 56-year history in Santa Barbara County, a staff that is uniquely qualified to meet the needs of families in the region, and meaningful partnerships with complementary organizations, CALM is a leader in developing a variety of culturally responsive, trauma-informed programs. To learn more, visit calm4kids.org.