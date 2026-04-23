Clayton Peavey Sentenced to Seven Years in State Prison for the March 2, 2026 Attack on 19-Year-Old Chick-fil-A Employee

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Re: People v. Clayton Peavey

Santa Barbara Superior Court Case No. 26CR01450

SANTA MARIA, Calif.,— Santa Barbara County District Attorney John T. Savrnoch announced today that 31-year-old Clayton Peavey, of Santa Maria, was sentenced by the Honorable Judge Patricia L. Kelly to seven years in the state prison today after he pled guilty to one felony count of Assault with a Deadly Weapon and the special allegation of Personal Infliction of Great Bodily Injury.

On March 2, 2026, at approximately 11:49 a.m., Jane Doe was taking an order in the drive-through line at Chick-fil-A located at 605 East Betteravia Road. While Jane Doe was speaking to a customer, Peavey walked up behind her while raising a concrete brick over his head. Without any warning, Peavey struck Jane Doe over the head with enough force to break the brick. Jane Doe fell to the ground and tried to shield herself from the attack with her hand. Peavey continued the attack, striking her in the head and hand three more times with the remaining part of the brick before walking away.

Jane Doe was left with several gashes on her head requiring stitches, a concussion, and broken bones in her hand. District Attorney John T. Savrnoch stated: “While nothing can erase the pain and trauma that this brave victim has been forced to endure as a result of this unprovoked, violent act; the sentence handed down today represents justice and accountability for the inexcusable violent crime that was committed.”