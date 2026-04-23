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SANTA BARBARA, CA—April 22, 2026—COPE (Cottage Outpatient Program Experience) Intensive Outpatient Programs (IOP) provides flexible, accessible behavioral health services for individuals seeking treatment for substance use disorders and mental health conditions across the Central Coast and throughout California.

With more than 30 years of experience, COPE offers structured, evidence-based outpatient care for individuals in recovery from substance use disorders, those managing mental health conditions, and individuals with co-occurring (dual diagnosis) needs. This approach allows patients to remain at home and continue daily responsibilities during treatment.

Services are available in person at COPE’s Santa Barbara clinic and through virtual care options across California, helping to reduce barriers such as travel and scheduling.

COPE provides dedicated treatment tracks for individuals experiencing depression, anxiety and other mental health concerns, as well as for those working toward recovery from alcohol or drug addiction. “Flexible care options can make a difference in whether someone begins and stays in treatment,” said Layla Farinpour, Director of Clinical Care Psychiatry and Addiction Medicine at Cottage Health. “Our focus is on making that step easier by offering support that meets individuals wherever they are in their journey.”

The program is led by a multidisciplinary team of licensed therapists and behavioral health specialists who provide individualized treatment plans, group therapy and skill-building sessions.

COPE’s substance use disorder program includes structured group sessions focused on mindfulness in recovery, awareness of symptoms and building healthy relationships, providing practical tools to support sobriety and overall well-being.

For more information about COPE Intensive Outpatient Programs or to learn about available services, call (805) 541-9113.

About Cottage Health | CottageHealth.org

Cottage Health is a not-for-profit health system providing advanced medical care on California’s Central Coast. In the past year, its hospitals in Goleta, Santa Barbara and Santa Ynez Valley cared for 20,833 inpatient admissions, 93,281 emergency department visits and 1,971 newborn deliveries. With more than 700 physicians, including specialists typically found only at university medical centers, Cottage offers expert, comprehensive care. As a teaching institution, it trains physicians through residency programs in medical, surgical, pediatric and radiology specialties. Cottage Health is home to the Central Coast’s only Level I adult and Level II pediatric trauma center and an advanced comprehensive stroke center. Its specialty services include Cottage Children’s Medical Center, Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital, the Santa Barbara Neuroscience Institute, Cottage Heart & Vascular Center and Cottage Center for Orthopedics. Beyond its hospitals, Cottage expands care through primary and specialty clinics, urgent care centers and 24/7 provider access via Cottage Virtual Care.