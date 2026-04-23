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SANTA BARBARA, CALIF. – CycleMAYnia returns this May with more than 30 community led biking activities across Santa Barbara County, offering residents of all ages opportunities to ride, learn, and connect during National Bike Month 2026.

The month-long celebration kicks off at Santa Barbara Earth Day on April 25–26 at Alameda Park. Visit the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (SBCAG) booth near the free bike valet for event details and activities planned throughout the month.

This year’s CycleMAYnia theme, “Pedal Forward,” celebrates how biking creates moments of shared joy that bring people together across ages, backgrounds, and experiences.

“CycleMAYnia makes it easy for people to get out and ride, with events happening in communities across the county,” said Marjie KIRN, executive director of SBCAG. “There’s something nearby for everyone, no matter where you live.”

Events will take place from Cuyama to Carpinteria, ranging from family rides and scavenger hunts to safety workshops, guided tours, and bike-to-work and school activities.

A full calendar of events is available at CycleMAYnia.org, where residents can explore activities happening throughout the county and find rides and events near where they work and live. Participants can also learn how to enter to win an AIMA Big Sur e-bike, sponsored by E Bikery, by attending any featured activity.

Local employers are also invited to take part in a friendly, countywide competition that rewards biking to work.

“Local businesses and employers can join the countywide Bike Challenge on SmartRide.org, where organizations of all sizes form teams and compete by logging bike trips,” said Aaron Bonfilio. “Top teams will earn a Stanley Cup–style trophy at the CycleMAYnia Finale on May 31 at Goleta Beach.”

To support CycleMAYnia, riders who bike to the bus can ride fare-free all month on fixed-route services countywide. Participating agencies include the Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District, Santa Maria Regional Transit, City of Lompoc Transit, Santa Ynez Valley Transit, Clean Air Express, and the Ventura County Transportation Commission Coastal Express. Riders can load bikes (space permitting) and board at no cost, making it easier to combine biking and transit for daily trips and events.

Cycling Without Age also returns, offering free, piloted trishaw rides for people with limited mobility. Reservations are required seven days in advance, with each trishaw accommodating two passengers on a bench seat or one wheelchair rider, expanding access to CycleMAYnia activities.

CycleMAYnia is a collaborative effort between public entities and private organizations, supported by Santa Barbara County Association of Governments and funded by Measure A—the countywide half-cent transportation sales tax—and local sponsors. For more information, visit CycleMAYnia.org or contact SBCAG at (805) 600-4477 or info@sbcag.org.

HISTORY OF CYCLEMAYNIA

Founded in 2009, CycleMAYnia began as a community brainstorming effort to spark a stronger bike culture in Santa Barbara County. Inspired by events and programs in communities outside of Santa Barbara County, SBCAG engaged community organizations and the cycling community as partners to build and co-manage a dynamic calendar of activities celebrating National Bike Month each May. Since then, CycleMAYnia has expanded access to cycling, reaching new riders and more diverse communities countywide, and connecting people to the joy and benefits of biking.