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Santa Barbara, CA – The Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association, in collaboration with the City of Santa Barbara’s Youth Council is proud to announce Rocio Vejar Montor, a standout senior at Santa Barbara High School (SBHS), as the 2025-2026 recipient of the prestigious Harriet Miller Youth Leadership Award Scholarship.

The award is presented annually to a high school senior who exemplifies an extraordinary spirit of leadership and civic duty. It honors the enduring legacy of the late former Mayor Harriet Miller, whose lifelong dedication to fostering youth engagement helped shape the fabric of the Santa Barbara community.

Mayor Randy Rowse will officially present the award to Rocio on the front steps of City Hall in De la Guerra Plaza on Monday, April 27th at 3pm. Members of the media are invited to attend.

Academic Excellence and Community Impact

Rocio Vejar Montor was selected for her rare combination of academic rigor and selfless community investment. During her tenure at SBHS, she achieved:

Academic Achievement: Maintained a remarkable 4.4 GPA while enrolled in a challenging curriculum.

Service Hours: Contributed 685 hours of volunteer service to local organizations.

A Proven Leader

Beyond the classroom, Rocio’s leadership has been felt across a diverse spectrum of extracurricular and civic organizations. Her involvement includes serving with the SBHS Associated Student Body (ASB), the Ethnic Studies Club, Mission Scholars, and breaking barriers as a member of the SBHS Football Team.

Her commitment to the broader Santa Barbara community is further evidenced by her significant contributions to the Santa Barbara Food Connection and her active participation in the Future Leaders of America (FLA) Youth Leadership Conference.

“Rocio embodies the heart, drive, and vision of our city’s next generation of leaders,” the selection committee noted. “Her ability to balance high-level academics with such a profound dedication to service is exactly the spirit this scholarship was designed to honor.”

The Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association (DSBIA) is a nonprofit dedicated to providing enhanced services to make downtown a vibrant place for visitors, investors, and residents. For more information on DSBIA’s events, programs, and a directory of businesses,visit DowntownSB.org.