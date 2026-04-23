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FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (April 22, 2026) — Santa Barbara City College (SBCC) announced the release of the first annual report from the Measure P Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee (CBOC), providing the community with a transparent update on how voter-approved bond funds are being managed and invested up to December 31, 2025. Click here to see the full report in English and Spanish: CBOC.SBCC.edu

The report outlines progress made since voters approved the Measure P Bond Extension in November 2024 with 66.14% support. The $198 million bond is dedicated to critical infrastructure improvements that support student success and modernize campus facilities.

“It has been an honor to work with a group of dedicated community volunteers who have agreed to serve our community by assuring that Measure P bond funds are used effectively for their intended purpose, that bond expenditures occur transparently, and that the Santa Barbara City College (SBCC) Board of Trustees and the college administration are accountable to you, the community,” said CBOC Chair Dale Francisco.

Oversight, Accountability, and Transparency

The CBOC, a state-mandated independent body composed of community volunteers, was formed in January 2025 and meets regularly to review expenditures, audits, and project progress. The committee ensures that all bond funds are used strictly for voter-approved purposes, including facility construction and modernization.

Major Projects Underway

The report highlights several key projects funded by Measure P:

Physical Education & Athletics Building Replacement

A transformative four-story, 77,000+ square-foot facility is underway, featuring a gymnasium, classrooms, fitness and dance spaces, and community event capabilities. The project also secured $34 million in state matching funds, maximizing local investment.

A transformative four-story, 77,000+ square-foot facility is underway, featuring a gymnasium, classrooms, fitness and dance spaces, and community event capabilities. The project also secured $34 million in state matching funds, maximizing local investment. Campus Infrastructure Improvements

Additional projects include parking lot repaving across multiple campuses and planned enhancements to the Cliff Campus entrance, improving safety, accessibility, and campus experience.

Financial Stewardship

As of December 31, 2025:

Approximately $80 million of Measure P funds have been allocated

$3.48 million has been spent to date , with expenditures aligned to project timelines

, with expenditures aligned to project timelines Early spending has focused on preparatory work such as hazardous materials abatement and contractor mobilization

These figures reflect a deliberate and phased approach to ensure fiscal responsibility and maximize the long-term impact of bond investments.

Building Community Trust

The CBOC emphasizes its role as a bridge between SBCC and the community, ensuring that taxpayer dollars are managed responsibly and transparently. The committee includes representatives from business, education, taxpayer groups, students, and the broader community, bringing diverse expertise to its oversight role.

Looking Ahead

With major construction underway and additional projects in planning, Measure P investments will continue to enhance SBCC’s facilities, support student success, and strengthen the college’s role as a community resource.

Community members are encouraged to review the full report and stay engaged as projects progress. Learn more at: CBOC.SBCC.edu

About SBCC

Established in 1909, Santa Barbara City College (SBCC) is one of the oldest community colleges in California. The district consists of SBCC’s main campus on Santa Barbara’s beachfront coast, two separate campuses for its School of Extended Learning programs, as well as a Cosmetology school. The college offers a range of associate degree, certificate and transfer programs and is recognized by the Department of Education as an official Hispanic-Serving Institution (HSI).