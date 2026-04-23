Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce, representing Goleta to Carpinteria, is proud to announce the recipients of the 2026 Stars of the South Coast – Constellation Awards, an elevated reimagining of the Chamber’s annual business awards celebration.

This year’s gala will take place on May 28, 2026 at the Rosewood Miramar Beach Resort, bringing together regional leaders, businesses, and community members for an elegant evening honoring excellence, innovation, and impact across the South Coast.

The Constellation Awards Gala represents a bold evolution of the Chamber’s longstanding annual awards tradition, designed to reflect the sophistication, aspiration, and collective brilliance of the South Coast business community.

Kristen Miller, President & CEO of the Chamber, shared: “The Stars of the South Coast Constellation Awards Gala is about shining a light on the businesses and organizations that have made a lasting impact on our region. Each honoree represents a point of brilliance, together forming a constellation that defines the strength, resilience, and future of the South Coast.”

The evening will feature a red-carpet photo arrival, curated dining experience, and a dynamic awards presentation. Join us in celebrating business excellence and community spirit.

The 2026 Stars of the South Coast Constellation Award honorees are:

Non-Profit of the Year –

For five decades, Friendship Center has been a quiet but profound force in shaping a more compassionate South Coast. Founded in 1976, the organization pioneered a social model of adult day care centered on dignity, engagement, and human connection, long before dementia care became a national priority. Today, it stands as a recognized leader in dementia respite innovation, while remaining deeply rooted in its founding mission: ensuring that no family is turned away due to financial barriers.

What sets Friendship Center apart is not only its excellence in dementia focused care, but its philosophy of care, treating every participant as a “best friend,” with warmth, respect, and joy embedded into every interaction. Over the past year, the organization has expanded access through transportation solutions, extended hours for working caregivers, and culturally responsive programming, all while maintaining a firm commitment to quality.

Beyond its direct services, Friendship Center strengthens the broader community by enabling caregivers to remain in the workforce, reducing isolation among seniors, and preserving quality of life for families navigating dementia. Its legacy is measured in years of service, and in the thousands of lives uplifted with dignity, purpose, and belonging.

Hospitality Business of the Year –

With roots dating back to 1876, Hotel Santa Barbara is not just a destination, it is a living piece of the city’s history and a cornerstone of downtown vitality. Rebuilt after the 1925 earthquake and reopened in 1926, the hotel has long embodied the spirit of Santa Barbara: timeless, welcoming, and deeply connected to place.

In the past year, Hotel Santa Barbara has entered a new chapter, completing a comprehensive renovation that thoughtfully blends its historic character with elevated modern amenities. The introduction of the 1926 Lobby Bar pays homage to its legacy while creating a refined, contemporary gathering space for both visitors and locals.

Beyond its physical transformation, the hotel’s impact on the community is equally meaningful. By investing in its property and operations, it has doubled its workforce, contributing to local job creation and economic vitality. Guided by a philosophy that “Community Matters,” the team is committed to delivering exceptional guest experiences while fostering meaningful connections with employees and the broader South Coast.

Hotel Santa Barbara’s prevailing presence and forward-looking vision exemplify the very best of hospitality, honoring the past while actively shaping the future of downtown Santa Barbara.

Media Milestone Award –

For four decades, the Santa Barbara Independent has served as a vital voice and historical record for the South Coast capturing the stories, culture, and civic life that define the region. Founded in 1986, the Independent has grown into the area’s leading source for news, arts, and entertainment, supported by the largest newsroom in South County and a multi-platform presence that reaches readers in print, online, and through events.

In an era of rapid transformation in journalism, the Independent has remained both resilient and innovative. Over the past year alone, it earned more than 20 industry awards and is celebrating its 40th anniversary with a community exhibition at the Faulkner Gallery showcasing decades of impactful storytelling. Its popular initiatives, such as Independent Culinary Weeks and the annual “Best of Santa Barbara®” readers’ poll, drive meaningful engagement while supporting local businesses and amplifying community participation.

Beyond reporting the news, the Independent plays an active role in shaping the community, hosting civic forums, recognizing local leaders, and fostering arts and culture. Its commitment to informing, connecting, and strengthening Santa Barbara County has built a legacy of trust, relevance, and civic impact that continues to guide the region forward.

Civic Leader of the Year –

Tess Harris is a results-driven leader whose work is helping shape a more efficient, responsive, and forward-moving City of Santa Barbara. In her role within the City Administrator’s Office, she has been instrumental in advancing key initiatives tied to housing, economic development, and community vitality, bringing a practical, solutions-oriented approach to some of the city’s most complex challenges.

Over the past year, Harris has focused on improving internal processes to better serve the business community, including efforts to streamline permitting and reduce barriers to development. Known for her ability to navigate complexity with clarity and purpose, she consistently prioritizes progress, finding ways to move projects forward even within the constraints of limited resources and competing priorities.

Equally important is her strong connection to the community. Harris is a familiar and trusted presence at Chamber events, business roundtables, and stakeholder meetings, where she brings a thoughtful, approachable, and solutions-focused perspective. She is known for being accessible, responsive, and willing to engage directly, offering a constructive voice of reason and a genuine commitment to collaboration.

Grounded in a “get it done” mindset, Harris exemplifies the kind of leadership that drives meaningful outcomes, helping ensure Santa Barbara remains a place where businesses can succeed, and the community can thrive.

Business of the Year –

Nicholson & Schwartz is a true local success story, built on expertise, integrity, and a deep commitment to the community it serves. Founded more than 20 years ago by Carola Nicholson and Ann Schwartz, with Tony Vallejo joining as partner in 2021, the firm has grown into a respected, all-minority-owned business with offices in Santa Barbara and Buellton, serving a diverse client base that reflects the full fabric of the South Coast, from individuals and families to small businesses, established enterprises, and nonprofits.

What distinguishes Nicholson & Schwartz is not only its professional excellence, but its culture. With a team of five CPAs and approximately 20 staff members, the firm is known for its approachable, “can-do” spirit and warm, relationship-driven approach, bringing both technical expertise and genuine care to every client engagement.

Beyond its business success, the firm’s impact is deeply felt throughout the community. Its principals and team contribute substantial financial support and dedicate hundreds of volunteer hours each year to local nonprofits and civic organizations, reinforcing a longstanding commitment to giving back.

Nicholson & Schwartz embodies the best of the South Coast business community, demonstrating that sustained success is built not only on strong performance, but on meaningful relationships, community investment, and a legacy of service that continues to grow year after year.

Technology Business of the Year –

At the forefront of one of the most transformative frontiers in technology, Google Quantum AI has positioned the South Coast as a global epicenter for innovation. Since establishing its Quantum AI campus in Goleta, Google has brought together a world-class team of scientists, engineers, and researchers dedicated to building the next generation of computing – quantum systems capable of solving problems far beyond the reach of today’s most advanced supercomputers.

From its state-of-the-art facility in Goleta, the team is advancing breakthroughs in quantum hardware, software, and algorithms with the goal of developing large-scale, error-corrected quantum computers. Recent milestones, including the development of next-generation quantum chips and verifiable computational achievements. signal meaningful progress toward real-world applications in fields such as medicine, materials science, and artificial intelligence.

Beyond its technological achievements, Google Quantum AI has had a profound impact on the South Coast—strengthening the region’s reputation as a hub for advanced research, fostering partnerships with academic institutions, and contributing to a growing innovation economy.

As a leader in shaping the future of computing, Google Quantum AI exemplifies visionary thinking and global impact—demonstrating how groundbreaking research, rooted in Goleta and the broader Santa Barbara community, can influence industries and improve lives around the world.

Santa Barbara Centennial Award –

Celebrating 100 years of conservation leadership, Santa Barbara Botanic Garden stands as both a sanctuary and a steward of the region’s natural heritage. Founded in 1926 as the nation’s first botanic garden dedicated exclusively to native plants, it has grown into a nationally recognized center for research, education, and environmental resilience.

Spanning 78 acres with miles of trails, research facilities, and one of California’s most significant seed banks, the Garden plays a critical role in preserving rare and threatened species while advancing scientific understanding of native ecosystems. In recent years, it has expanded its impact through community-driven initiatives like the Native Plant Pledge, empowering thousands of residents to take part in sustainable landscaping and climate action.

Beyond its scientific contributions, the Garden helps define the identity of the South Coast—where natural beauty, environmental stewardship, and community connection are deeply intertwined. Through public education, partnerships, and immersive experiences, it continues to inspire a shared responsibility for the land we call home.

As it enters its second century, the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden’s legacy is one of vision and stewardship—ensuring that future generations inherit not only a beautiful landscape, but a thriving and resilient one.

Innovative Business of the Year –

Sunstone Winery represents a rare balance of heritage and forward-thinking innovation, an iconic Santa Ynez Valley destination that continues to evolve while remaining deeply rooted in place. Founded in 1990 as an organic vineyard, Sunstone has grown into a multifaceted lifestyle brand, offering immersive hospitality experiences, events, and thoughtfully expanded product lines that reflect changing consumer preferences.

In recent years, Sunstone has entered a dynamic new phase, introducing wellness-forward innovations such as its Solis functional beverage line while expanding its footprint through new tasting experiences, including a Montecito location and the Sunstone Villa farmstay. These initiatives position the brand at the intersection of wine, hospitality, and modern lifestyle trends, broadening its reach while deepening its connection to the region.

Beyond its business success, Sunstone serves as a global ambassador for Santa Barbara County, showcasing its beauty, culture, and spirit of innovation to visitors from around the world. Guided by a commitment to sustainability, craftsmanship, and community, Sunstone’s legacy is one of thoughtful evolution, continuously redefining what a winery can be while elevating the South Coast’s profile on a global stage.

Tickets are available at SBSCChamber.com. Individual tickets and tables must be reserved in advance. For questions about the event, please contact Camden, Events Manager at Camden@sbscchamber.com.

The Stars or the South Coast Constellation Awards Gala is presented by the Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce, from Goleta to Carpinteria. For sponsorship information, please contact Michele at Michele@SBSCChamber.com.

Many thanks to our Sponsors:

Title Sponsor: Royal Restoration

Presenting Sponsors: Brownstein, Montecito Bank & Trust, Sable Offshore, Sutter Health, Village Properties, Visit Santa Barbara.

Corporate Sponsors: Agilent Technologies, Airbnb, AppFolio, Chevron, Courtyard by Marriott, Nicholson & Schwartz, Noozhawk, Pacific Coast Business Times, Residence Inn by Marriott, Santa Barbara Airport, Santa Barbara Independent, Santa Barbara Zoo, Signature Aviation, Southern California Edison, Southwest Airlines, The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, Teledyne FLIR, UC Santa Barbara, Workzones.

About Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce

The Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce, from Goleta to Carpinteria, is a regional, business organization with the mission to help South Coast businesses, residents, and visitors thrive. Through leadership and collaboration, the Chamber is the principal economic development entity advocating for the business community. We engage with businesses, elected officials, and regional partners in proactive business initiatives that foster the South Coast’s unique business environment and create opportunities for our communities. The Chamber is proud to represent local business members who create 75,000 jobs on the South Coast! To learn more, visit sbscchamber.com.