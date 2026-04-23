Santa Ynez Valley Pride Celebrates 5th Annual Parade & Festival in Solvang “Pride in Action” Theme Highlights Community, Visibility, and Love

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Solvang, CA — June 13, 2026 — The Santa Ynez Valley will come alive with color, joy, and community spirit as the 5th Annual Santa Ynez Valley Pride Parade & Festival returns on Saturday, June 13th in Solvang.

The celebration kicks off with the Pride Parade from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM along Copenhagen Drive, followed by the Festival from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Solvang Park. This family-friendly event continues to grow each year, bringing together locals and visitors alike for a vibrant day of connection and celebration.

This year’s theme, “Pride in Action,” invites the community to reflect on what pride truly means—not just as feeling, but as something we actively live, express, and share every day. Through kindness, advocacy, visibility, and community, “Pride in Action” encourages everyone to show up as their authentic selves and stand in love.

Attendees can enjoy a full lineup of activities and entertainment, including:

• Live music, Rock climbing, Local food trucks, Local Vendors & a lot of PRIDE.

“Pride is about showing up—fully and authentically—and creating a space where everyone feels seen, valued, and celebrated,” said event organizers. “We’re proud to bring this event back for the fifth year and continue building a stronger, more inclusive community.” -Kevin Cabaniss | Board Member

Media Invitation & Coverage Opportunities

Santa Ynez Valley Pride welcomes media outlets to help amplify this celebration. Opportunities include:

• Pre-event features and interviews, Event calendar listings, Day-of coverage of the parade and festival & in-kind media you have.

Your support in sharing this event helps expand its reach and impact across the region.