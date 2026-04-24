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Credit: Gary Kim

Next Saturday, May 2, 2026, the Santa Barbara Running Association (SBRA) along with its youth track club, the Santa Barbara Island Foxes, will host the All County Youth Track and Field Championships at Santa Barbara City College’s scenic La Playa Stadium.

The All County Championships meet allows Santa Barbara County children Grades 1st through 8th to compete in a variety of track and field events in their age division, including 100m and 200m dash, middle distance events of 400m and 800m, and the 1500m and 3000m for upper age divisions. Field events include Long Jump, High Jump, Shot Put, and Softball Throw. All age divisions can join in the 4x100m relay and the 4x400m relay for older age divisions. Each athlete may choose 4 events, plus any relay offered in their division. USA Track and Field Officials will be starting the races and facilitating the field events to allow the athletes to experience a quality track meet event.

Registration cost is only $15 per athlete and SBRA is offering scholarships to any County youth in need of financial assistance. Please email ALLCOUNTY@SBRUNNING.ORG with additional questions or scholarship requests. Search SB All County Track and Field Championship at ATHLETIC.NET for registration OR

Registration https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/634149/register