San Marcos High School delivered a statement victory Tuesday, defeating No. 5-seeded Los Alamitos 3-2 to advance to the CIF Division I semifinals. The win improves the Royals’ record to 24-2 on the season and sets up a high-stakes matchup against top-ranked Mira Costa.

The semifinal match is scheduled for Wednesday, March 29, at San Marcos High School.

San Marcos secured victories on courts one, four, and five, with the pairing of Rio Chesluk and Malia Hetrick clinching the decisive point in a tightly contested match at court No. 5.

At the top spot, Cora Loomer and Evyn Miller dominated from the outset, defeating their Los Alamitos opponents in straight sets, 21-11, 21-4. The duo showcased a complete performance, excelling in all facets of the game—passing, setting, blocking, and attacking—while keeping their opponents off balance throughout the match.

Lila Westmacott and Isla McClintock delivered another strong showing at the No. 4 position, earning a 21-11, 21-10 victory. Westmacott contributed a mix of powerful attacks and well-placed finesse shots, while McClintock anchored the defense and distributed the ball effectively on offense. Consistent serving also played a pivotal role in maintaining control of the match.

The deciding point came from Chesluk and Hetrick at No. 5, who battled through a competitive first set before pulling out a 25-23 win. They carried that momentum into the second set, closing out the match 21-10 to secure the team victory. Their composure under pressure proved crucial in sending the Royals into the next round.

“It was really fun to watch Malia and Rio secure the win that sends the team into the CIF semi-finals,” said San Marcos coach Tim Loomer. “Both girls have been working hard all season and are fierce competitors.”

San Marcos now turns its focus to Mira Costa and the continued pursuit of a CIF Division I championship.

Bishop Diego

The Bishop Diego beach volleyball team overcame a slow start Thursday to secure a 3-2 victory over Pacifica Christian, punching its ticket to the CIF-SS quarterfinals.

Facing a unique format in which all five matches began simultaneously for the first time this season, the Cardinals were forced to find their footing quickly after a long road trip and limited warm-up time. Early on, Pacifica Christian seized momentum, taking leads across all courts.

The No. 1 pair of Sophie Otte and Wynter Thorne-Thomsen provided the first breakthrough. The duo took control en route to a straight-sets victory, 21-13, 21-14, giving Bishop Diego its opening point.

At court No. 2, Natalie Chan and Olivia Leflang rebounded from a difficult first set to deliver one of the day’s most dramatic performances. After dropping the opening set 21-11, they surged back to take the next two sets, 21-15 and 17-15, demonstrating resilience under pressure.

The No. 3 tandem of Addie Barat and Elle McMahon added to the momentum with a tightly contested win, 21-19, 22-20. Their match proved pivotal in keeping the Lady Cards within reach as the team battle unfolded.

Bishop Diego faced setbacks at the lower courts. At No. 4, Abbie Hubbs and Brighton Montag fought hard but fell in straight sets, 13-21, 17-21. The No. 5 pair of Mollie McGibben and Haley Hubbs also came up short, improving in the second set but ultimately losing 8-21, 15-21.

“With all matches unfolding at once, the crowd was limited, but the intensity never wavered, every point carried weight,” said Bishop Diego coach Jackson Stevens. “It was a complete team effort, with every pair tested throughout the day.”

At No. 3, tied 20-20 in the second set, McMahon delivered in the clutch with a critical sideout followed by an ace to seal the match and even the overall score at 2-2.

Moments later, the outcome rested on Court 2. Locked at 15-15 in the third set, Chan responded with poise, recording a sideout and then an ace to clinch both the match and the team victory.

The win highlighted a full team effort, with each pair contributing in high-pressure situations. Bishop Diego now advances to the quarterfinals on Tuesday, April 28.

Dos Pueblos

Dos Pueblos secured a 4-1 team victory over Camarillo, using a late surge and consistent play across multiple courts to separate in a hard-fought elimination contest.

Leading the way, Allie Ben-Yaacov and Char Welch delivered a composed performance, edging their opponents in straight sets, 22-20, 21-18 at court No. 1. Ruby Dunlop and Gia Haas followed with one of the team’s most decisive outings of the day, winning 21-13, 21-18 while maintaining steady, consistent play throughout.

One of the key turning points came at the No. 3 position, where Faith Harrison and Kyra Sample rebounded from a narrow first-set loss (23-21) to claim the next two sets, 21-19 and 15-8. Their ability to elevate their play in the decisive third set helped shift momentum firmly in Dos Pueblos’ favor.

Camarillo’s lone point came in a hard-fought three-set battle against Mia Taylor and Marley Wilcher, 22-20, 18-21, 15-11.

At the No. 5 spot, Athena Bardakos and Moana Martinez continued their strong development, dominating in straight sets, 21-9, 21-13. Their improved passing and setting allowed them to control the tempo from start to finish.

Maeve Jaeger and Hannah Wood capped the day with another commanding win, 21-11, 21-12, showcasing the Chargers’ depth across the lineup.

“Overall, we battled hard against an evenly matched Camarillo team and found our rhythm down the stretch,” said Dos Pueblos coach Nate Holmes.