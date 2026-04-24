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Get Oil Out! (GOO!) is pleased to offer access to its historical organizational records and photos which are stewarded by the UCSB Library Special Research Collections and include a variety of materials related to GOO!’s history and activities since the catastrophic 1969 Santa Barbara Oil Spill.

The GOO! Archive Collection offers a plethora of research and educational materials including historical photos (35 mm slides and prints), newsletters, newspaper articles, scrapbooks containing clippings covering the 1969 Oil Spill, and a collection of photographs taken by Dick Smith (1920-1977) of the aftermath of the 1969 Oil Spill.

Also, organizational documents including GOO! meeting minutes and agendas, correspondence, fundraising campaigns and many more files related to issues important to the organization can be reviewed.

The GOO! Archive Collection (SBHC Mss 10) is available to all members of the public for research and educational purposes by appointment in the UCSB Library Special Research Collections Reading Room during operating hours. Please allow up to two weeks for public services to respond with an appointment.

How to view materials at UCSB Library Special Research Collections:

1. Create a Special Research Collections Research Account

2. Browse the collection finding guide and select “Request Items”

3. Select up to 5 boxes you wish to view during your time at the Library.

4. Send an appointment or reference request to the Public Services staff