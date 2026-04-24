Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

A large crowd of attendees gathers on the expo floor for the 4th Annual Senior Expo | Credit: Courtesy

Attendees visiting information tables | Credit: Courtesy

A community member receiving a free hearing screening from the Greater Goleta Santa Barbara Lions Club | Credit: Courtesy

Community members enjoying a free lunch provided by La Hacienda at the Senior Expo. | Credit: Courtesy

GOLETA, CA, April 24, 2026 – Hundreds of local seniors now know more about resources and services to help them thrive after attending the City’s largest Senior Expo to date on Thursday, April 23, 2026, at the Goleta Community Center. The facility was bustling with activity as more than 300 attendees and 48 vendors connected and learned about the various organizations and groups available for seniors.

Neighborhood Services Director JoAnne Plummer said, “This year’s Senior Expo, our fourth and largest, was simply amazing. To see our seniors, caregivers, and families all in one place—laughing, learning, and lifting each other up—was incredibly special. It reminds us how strong and caring our Goleta community truly is.”

The Senior Expo included:

Access to Essential Resources: Local programs and services related to health care, wellness, housing, recreation, transportation, and more.

Local programs and services related to health care, wellness, housing, recreation, transportation, and more. Healthy Aging Tips: Practical tips and tools to support physical, mental, and social well-being.

Practical tips and tools to support physical, mental, and social well-being. Community Connections: An opportunity to meet new people, strengthen social networks, and engage with organizations that serve Goleta’s senior population.

An opportunity to meet new people, strengthen social networks, and engage with organizations that serve Goleta’s senior population. Caregiver and Family Support: Valuable information and support for those caring for older adults.

Valuable information and support for those caring for older adults. Active Lifestyle Ideas: Lively, welcoming environment that highlights the importance of staying active, engaged, and connected.

As a reminder, there is a Senior Program at the Goleta Community Center (5679 Hollister Avenue) that is open to anyone 55 and over. There are a number of activities and opportunities to get involved with including dance, music, fitness, counseling, and food services. For more information and to view the monthly calendar, go to the City’s website at http://www.CityofGoleta.org/SeniorProgram. For questions, please email seniorprogram@cityofgoleta.gov.

Thank you to everyone who was a part of making the 2026 Senior Expo a success.