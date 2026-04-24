Dear Santa Barbara City Councilmembers,

I am writing to formally request that the rent stabilization proposal be placed on the ballot for a public vote. While individual councilmembers represent their specific districts, the localized perspectives currently driving this discussion may not reflect the best interests of the city as a whole.

This matter is far too significant to be rushed, particularly when it appears to be influenced by political considerations. Given the impact on our community, I ask that you allow the voters to decide on this issue through a general election.