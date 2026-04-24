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Santa Barbara, CA — Seven standout organizations and individuals will be honored during the 2026 South Coast Business & Technology (SCBT) Awards ceremony on June 23 at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort. The annual awards recognize innovation, leadership, and success in the area’s business and technology sectors. Net proceeds from the event will benefit the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.

This year’s honorees include Carey Group President Trudi Carey (Pioneer Award); the UCSB Department of Technology Management (Excellence in Service); AppFolio President and CEO Shane Trigg (Executive of the Year); Mission Wealth (Company of the Year); ChipAgents founder and CEO Dr. William Wang (Entrepreneur of the Year); and Dimer Instruments and Unwrap (Rising Stars).

Director-level ($6,500) and table ($3,950) sponsorships remain available for the June 23 SCBT Awards ceremony. Immediately prior to the ceremony, the region’s premier business networking event will take place in the Plaza del Sol, also at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort.

“This event has grossed record proceeds on behalf of the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara each of the last three years, and the 2026 ceremony promises to be bigger and better than ever,” said Foundation Interim President and CEO Tim Dougherty. “We are grateful and proud to partner with many of the area’s top business and technology leaders on behalf of deserving college students in our community. I encourage local companies and professionals to be a part of this extraordinary annual celebration of innovation and excellence on the South Coast.”

About 500 people attended last year’s awards ceremony. Serving as event co-chairs this year are Danna McGrew, partner at Bartlett, Pringle & Wolf, and Matt Rowe, branch manager and vice president for wealth management at Raymond James in Santa Barbara.

For information regarding SCBT ceremony sponsorships, contact Nicole Jones, Director of Development and Operations at the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara, at njones@sbscholarship.org.

The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara is the nation’s largest community-based provider of college scholarships, having cumulatively awarded in excess of $167 million to some 64,000 county students since its founding in 1962. A nonprofit organization, the Scholarship Foundation also provides free financial aid advising services. For additional information, visit http://www.sbscholarship.org.