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OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today issued a consumer alert warning Californians of counterfeit tickets for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games and related scams. In today’s alert, Attorney General Bonta reminds Californians to exercise caution in their online transactions and provides tips to avoid falling victim to ticket scams.

“Californians are excited to welcome the world to the Olympic Games in Los Angeles in 2028. Being a host city presents an opportunity for Californians to be part of this amazing and infrequent world wide event,” said Attorney General Bonta. “Today, I remind Californians to be cautious around Olympic ticket sales, purchase only from authorized vendors, and protect their personal information. Remember, if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. If you have fallen victim to a scam or suspect fraudulent activity, submit a complaint. You can file a report with my office at oag.ca.gov/report as well as with the Better Business Bureau and the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center.”

Protect Yourself from Ticket Scams:

Purchase tickets from authorized vendors : When possible, always purchase tickets directly from official websites to ensure authenticity.

When possible, always purchase tickets directly from official websites to ensure authenticity. Know the refund policy: Before purchasing third-party resale tickets, look into the reseller’s refund policy and whether they offer a guarantee regarding the authenticity and timely arrival of tickets.

Before purchasing third-party resale tickets, look into the reseller’s refund policy and whether they offer a guarantee regarding the authenticity and timely arrival of tickets. Protect your personal information: Never provide personal information, such as your Social Security number or bank account number, to prevent financial loss and fraud.

Never provide personal information, such as your Social Security number or bank account number, to prevent financial loss and fraud. Verify the web address safety: Double-check the website URL by ensuring the link starts with “https://” and has a padlock icon to ensure your credit card and billing information remain safe.

Double-check the website URL by ensuring the link starts with “https://” and has a padlock icon to ensure your credit card and billing information remain safe. Do your research: Search for online reviews of the seller and any potential customer complaints for prior scams.

Search for online reviews of the seller and any potential customer complaints for prior scams. Use secure payment methods: Consider using your credit card to ensure that you have an opportunity to dispute fraudulent charges. Avoid using instant payment platforms like Zelle, Venmo, and Cash App, or you could risk never getting your money back. Do not pay for tickets with gift cards, prepaid debit cards, wire transfers, or cryptocurrency. Demands for payment using those methods are a strong warning sign of a scam.

Consider using your credit card to ensure that you have an opportunity to dispute fraudulent charges. Avoid using instant payment platforms like Zelle, Venmo, and Cash App, or you could risk never getting your money back. Do not pay for tickets with gift cards, prepaid debit cards, wire transfers, or cryptocurrency. Demands for payment using those methods are a strong warning sign of a scam. Be wary of overly discounted tickets: Be extra cautious with low-priced and/or hard-to-get tickets. If the price seems too good to be true, it probably is.

If consumers have fallen victim to a ticket scam, they can file a complaint with our office at oag.ca.gov/report. Consumers can also report the incident to the Better Business Bureau and the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center.