Many are predicting that this will be an active wildfire season. The Watch Duty app is one of the most valuable tools you can add to your phone, tablet, or computer to stay informed during wildfire season.

It is not a replacement for official emergency alerts like ReadySBC Alerts — everyone should still be registered for those — but it serves as a powerful complement, often providing earlier wildfire situational awareness.

Watch Duty is free, delivering real-time public safety information from verified sources. Notifications are frequently issued before updates reach local media, giving users critical time to prepare. The platform is powered by trained volunteers, including active and retired firefighters, dispatchers, and first responders who monitor radio traffic and collaborate around the clock. All contributors undergo training and background checks before joining the team.

The mission is simple: provide clear, factual, and timely information. By prioritizing accuracy and integrity, Watch Duty has earned the trust of both the public and the first responder community — many of whom actively recommend the app.

Users can customize alerts to receive notifications about fires in their county or in specific locations of interest. Whether you’re at home, traveling, or monitoring a second property, you can stay informed across multiple areas throughout California and other states.

Santa Barbara County Firesafe Council is another valuable resource. Check out their website at http://www.sbfiresafecouncil.org for helpful wildfire preparedness: how to prepare, defensible space, home hardening, evacuation, and forming FireWise Communities.

Consider downloading Watch Duty today as a reliable resource that can help you stay informed and prepared. Also make sure you’re also signed up for official alerts through ReadySBC.org.