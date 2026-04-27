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SANTA BARBARA, Calif.: Creativity will take center stage this spring as Covenant Living at the Samarkand opens its doors to the public for the 23rd Annual Spring Art Show, running Friday, May 8, through Monday, May 11. The beloved annual exhibition celebrates the artistic talents of both residents and employees of the Santa Barbara senior living community.

Transforming the Samarkand into a gallery setting, the show will feature dozens of original works spanning a wide array of media, including watercolor and oil paintings, pencil sketches, photography and sculpture. The collection reflects artists at every stage of their creative journey — from seasoned professionals to first-time exhibitors — and all artwork on display will be making its Spring Art Show debut.

“This show is one of the highlights of our year,” said Linda Perez, executive director at Covenant Living at the Samarkand. “It’s inspiring to see the creativity that lives within our community. Our resident art committee pours their hearts into curating the exhibit and turning the Mountain Room into a true gallery, and we love being able to share that experience with the larger Santa Barbara community.”

The 23rd Annual Spring Art Show is free and open to the public and will be held in the Mountain Room at Covenant Living at the Samarkand, located at 2550 Treasure Drive, Santa Barbara. Guests are invited to explore the artwork, meet artists, and enjoy a welcoming atmosphere that celebrates imagination and self-expression at any age.

Friday, May 8, Opening Reception, 3:00 p.m.-4:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 9, 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

Sunday, May 10, 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.

Monday, May 11, 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

ABOUT THE SAMARKAND

Covenant Living at the Samarkand is a faith-based, not-for-profit continuing care retirement community located at 2550 Treasure Dr., Santa Barbara, Calif. It is administered by Covenant Living Communities and Services, one of the nation’s largest not-for-profit, senior services providers. Covenant Living services 6,000 residents at 20 retirement communities nationwide and is a ministry of the Evangelical Covenant Church. For more information, please visit http://www.covliving.org or call 877-231-6284.