Loretta Redd 1949–2026

Some people live extraordinary lives. Few live multiple extraordinary lives in one lifetime. Loretta Redd was one of those rare individuals.

Born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia, Loretta showed courage from an early age, quietly challenging the deep-rooted racism of the South. As a child, she resisted the expectations of segregation, choosing to step into the street rather than expect Black pedestrians to step aside, and in a moment that shocked teachers and peers, asking a Black classmate to dance at a school function. That strength of character would define the course of her life.

Captain Loretta Redd | Credit: Courtesy

With a BA in psychology, Loretta felt called to serve her country and joined the United States Air Force in 1979, a decision that would shape her future and lay the foundation for her work as a catalyst for transformation and as a community advocate. She rose to the rank of captain, held special security clearance, and established the first Stress Management Clinics for the Security Services Division for combat recruits. Her military service remained one of her proudest accomplishments, reflecting both her patriotism and her deep commitment to helping others.

Following her military service, Loretta returned to Georgia, where she earned her PhD in Educational Psychology and began her profoundly impactful work in both psychology and the nonprofit sector.

Loretta began her civilian career serving the growing population of AIDS patients and their families during one of the most critical and stigmatized periods in modern healthcare. Her work included supporting children and young adults dying from AIDS and their families, which she approached with deep compassion and dedication. At home, she kept a box filled with heartfelt letters from families who credited her with guiding them through the most difficult moments of their lives.

Her leadership soon expanded when she was named executive director of Project Open Hand in Atlanta, one of the region’s largest care providers for individuals living with AIDS. There, she played a pivotal role in directing the delivery of medically tailored meals to individuals living with HIV/AIDS, helping to meet not just nutritional needs but also fostering dignity and compassion during a time when stigma was rampant.

Credit: Courtesy

Called to the Bay Area, Loretta was later recruited to the Horizons Foundation in San Francisco in the early 1990s, where she served as executive director. The foundation is one of the nation’s leading LGBTQ community organizations, raising and distributing funds for vital health, advocacy, and social service programs. During this time, Loretta also served as a board member on the Elton John AIDS Foundation and the NAMES Project AIDS Memorial Quilt. She played a significant leadership role in bringing the AIDS Memorial Quilt to Washington, D.C., a historic event that drew 1.2 million visitors to the National Mall to witness more than 40,000 panels honoring those lost to AIDS. Loretta was also instrumental in the early years of AIDS Walk San Francisco, helping mobilize thousands and raising critical funds and awareness at a time when both were urgently needed.

In 2003, Loretta visited Santa Barbara, and it was, in every sense, a perfect match. Drawn to the community’s warmth and spirit of service, she made it her home. One of her earliest connections was with then-mayor Harriet Miller, who encouraged her to run for City Council. Though her first campaign was unsuccessful, Loretta remained deeply engaged in civic life, serving on the Water and Housing Commissions, the Sign Ordinance Committee, as a CERT volunteer, and as a contributor of political commentary to Noozhawk and the Santa Barbara Independent.

Her nonprofit leadership continued locally as executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association from 2006 to 2009, and later as interim executive director for Domestic Violence Solutions. Her commitment to service extended into volunteer work as a hospice mentor, certified doula, volunteer with Visiting Nurse Association, board member and docent for the Santa Barbara Courthouse Legacy Foundation, and docent at Bellosguardo.

Credit: Courtesy

Also an accomplished novelist, Loretta authored Front Row Rebel, a historical fiction work inspired by her grandfather, who managed the Fox Theatre in Atlanta during the transition from silent films to talkies, as well as Unjust by Coincidence. Both novels reflected her commitment to storytelling and justice, projects she devoted years to developing with the same passion that defined her life. She also became a wedding officiant, Wed by Redd, and married nearly 100 couples.

In the final chapter of her life, Loretta remained deeply engaged in the community through her work with Indivisible Santa Barbara. She served as a marshal for “No Kings” rallies, continuing her lifelong commitment to advocacy, civic engagement, and standing up for others.

Beyond her serious life achievements, Loretta had an utterly infectious fun-loving side, known to spontaneously burst into silly pose and dance. She had a wicked intellect and wit, appreciation for the arts, and was an avid reader, filmgoer, and music lover. She had a passion for travel and curiosity about everyone she met. Loretta loved her exercise, with daily gym workouts and her favorite, long walks with her best friend in the city she loved so dearly. Proceeding her in death were her loyal canine companion of over 20 years, Noe; and her regal, dog-like cat, Sir Norman, the “man in her life.”

Loretta had a great gift of bringing out the best in others by encouraging the many people she knew with wisdom, support, and gentle challenge. She leaves behind a legacy of service, courage, compassion, and humor that will continue to ripple through the countless lives she touched. Those fortunate enough to call her a friend and to be welcomed as part of her “extended family” are grieving this tremendous loss while also celebrating the joy and lasting change she brought into their lives.

Thank you to Celeste and Marie from VNA, and Dr. Barbara Hrach for their beautiful care.

A celebration of life service will be held June 20 at 5 p.m. at the Mural Room of the Santa Barbara Courthouse.