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The Winners! From left to right Gavin Guilfoyle, Ellis Bergquist, intermediate Champions. Jake Bishop and Jeff Theimer, Advanced Champions. | Credit: Isaac Hernandez

Center Court at The Picklr Santa Barbara | Credit: Isaac Hernandez

From left to right: Scott Parker, F45 owner, Lauren Almanza, Age Management Institute Manager, Tiago Magalhaes, f45 owner, Lorie Bartron, Bartron Real Estate Group Founder, Chris Smith, Bartron Real Estate Group President Matt Riley, Dignity Moves Advisory Board Member, Ted Guggenheim, Trish Guggenheim, Owners/Managers of The Picklr Santa Barbara, Brandon Johnson, procovry Owner | Credit: Isaac Hernandez

What an incredible day on the courts! On Saturday, April 25, Bartron Real Estate Group hosted Pickleball for a Purpose at Santa Barbara’s newest indoor facility, The Picklr Santa Barbara, bringing the community together for a fun-filled and meaningful tournament in support of DignityMoves.

The Tournament—Players competed in a lively round robin format with rotating partners, ensuring everyone had plenty of time on the court. With guaranteed games and additional rounds for top competitors, the energy stayed high, and the matches kept everyone engaged from start to finish.

The Cause—We are proud to support DignityMoves, a nonprofit committed to addressing homelessness through innovative interim housing communities. Their work continues to make a real impact in Santa Barbara County, and we’re grateful to everyone who contributed to this important mission. https://dignitymoves.org/

The Experience—From great food and drinks to a recovery station hosted by Procovry, attendees enjoyed a well-rounded experience both on and off the court. It was a fantastic opportunity to connect, recharge, and build community between matches.

Thank you to everyone who participated, supported, and helped make this event such a success. We can’t wait to see you next year!

Note to Editor: The Picklr Santa Barbara will have its Grand Opening on Saturday, May 2nd, from 12noon-5PM and is open to the public. Full club operations officially begin on Sunday, May 3rd.