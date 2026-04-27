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Santa Barbara Strings is pleased to announce its Spring Concert on Saturday, May 9, at 4pm at the Music Academy of the West. More than 70 young string players from across Santa Barbara County have been rehearsing for months on a program featuring works by Handel, Britten, Mendelssohn, Respighi, J.C. Bach, Telemann, and more. The concert includes our three tiered string orchestras under the baton of Artistic Director Mary Beth Woodruff, in addition to students from the Early Strings Training Program (ESTP). Tickets are $30 for adults (collected at the door) and admission is free for children.

Santa Barbara Strings is a non-profit organization providing comprehensive training for musicians from ages 4 to 19 in three progressive levels of string orchestras and chamber ensembles. Recent graduates of this exceptional string orchestra program are attending the Juilliard School of Music and the Colburn School of Music. Open to all students, Santa Barbara Strings aims to inspire life-long understanding and appreciation of classical music of all eras. For more information on how to join, or how to support exceptional string music education, please visit http://www.santabarbarastrings.org