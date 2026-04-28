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SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA — For one weekend each year, the historic plaza at Old Mission Santa Barbara transforms asphalt into a living canvas of chalk masterpieces, an iconic community tradition that powers arts education in public schools and our region’s creative economy year round.

The 40th Annual I Madonnari Street Painting Festival, May 23–25, 2026, invites the public to experience this one-of-a-kind, free event, featuring more than 150 large-scale chalk artworks, live music, local food, and hands-on creative experiences for all ages.

Beyond the color and celebration, I Madonnari serves a deeper purpose: it is the primary fundraiser for Children’s Creative Project (CCP) , a nonprofit of the Santa Barbara County Education Office that places professional artists and arts experiences in public school classrooms across Santa Barbara County.

This milestone year brings back a highly anticipated centerpiece: a “Super Square” collaborative artwork, bringing together five legacy street painters, many of whom have helped define the festival over decades. Spanning the equivalent of six standard squares, the large-scale piece will blend intricate design with a nod to the festival’s Italian roots and its 40-year legacy in Santa Barbara.

“This is the kind of experience that stops people in their tracks,” said CCP Executive Director Kai Tepper-Jahnke. “You’re watching mastery, collaboration, and history unfold … on the ground, in chalk, in real time.”

Internationally recognized chalk artist Marlon Yanes, dubbed the “Pavement Picasso,” is this year’s featured artist, known for pushing the boundaries of street painting with richly detailed, large-scale works.

Proceeds from I Madonnari directly support CCP’s year-round work bringing arts education into public schools through programming that reaches students from preschool through high school, many of whom would otherwise have little or no access to the arts.

In 2025 alone, CCP:

Raised and distributed nearly $700,000 in artists salaries

Partnered with 67 professional teaching artists

Delivered 11,000+ hands-on workshops

Reached nearly 1,400 classrooms

Provided more than 484,000 minutes of live arts instruction

“Those numbers represent real moments between students and artists,” said Tepper-Jahnke. “I am one of those students who personally benefited from our organization growing up in Santa Barbara. A student who hasn’t found their place in a traditional classroom suddenly connects through movement, storytelling, music or visual art. That kind of shift doesn’t happen by chance, it happens because talented professional artists are consistently in the room.”

I Madonnari matters now more than ever

Despite California’s recent support for arts education via Proposition 28, decades of underinvestment have left most schools with significant gaps in access, qualified staffing, and program continuity. According to the National Assembly of State Art Agencies, California still ranks 30th in the nation in per-capita arts funding.

CCP works to close that gap by placing trained resident and performing artists in classrooms, building long-term partnerships with schools, and creating pathways for students to explore creativity as both expression and potential career.

“For many students, this might be the first time they meet someone who makes a living as an artist,” said Tepper-Jahnke. “It turns the arts from something they watch into something they can step into.”

Proceeds from the I Madonnari event also help drive the regional creative economy throughout the year.

From artists and performers to vendors, educators, and small businesses, the festival generates creative economic activity while reinforcing the role of the arts as both a public good and a professional pathway.

“When you invest in arts education, you’re building the workforce that sustains this region’s creative economy,” Tepper-Jahnke said. “The artists teaching in classrooms today are the same ones shaping our stages, businesses, and cultural identity.”

This year, festival attendees can:

Watch artists create large-scale chalk masterpieces live

Enjoy performances by local musicians and student groups

Explore food, artisan, and I Madonnari merchandise vendors

Participate in the Kids’ Square, where young artists can create their own chalk art

Event Details

40th Annual I Madonnari Street Painting Festival

Old Mission Santa Barbara

May 23–25, 2026

10 am – 6 pm daily

Free and open to the public

Learn more, get involved, or support arts education: http://ccp.sbceo.org

Sponsorship and donation opportunities: https://ccp.sbceo.org/donate

CCP thanks all of the generous sponsors and donors who support this event: A special thanks to Michael Hurley & Nora McNeely Hurley, The Berryman, Challenge Asphalt Paving Inc., Bella Vista, Santa Barbara County Education Office, Loreto Plaza Shopping Center, Old Mission Santa Barbara, Santa Barbara Bowl, COX, Koss | Art, ARTS District Santa Barbara, and AppFolio.

About Children’s Creative Project

Children’s Creative Project (CCP) delivers inclusive, high-quality arts education to public school students across Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. By partnering with professional artists, CCP ensures that creativity remains an essential part of every student’s education and a vital part of the region’s cultural and economic future. In October 2025, the Santa Barbara City Council recognized SBCEO’s nonprofit, Children’s Creative Project, with a proclamation and a generous grant to support their arts education efforts countywide.