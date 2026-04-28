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Yesterday, Katy Perry hosted the 2026 Light Up the Court charity pickleball event alongside her sister, Angela Lerche, Executive Director of the Firework Foundation. The founding sisters, 3rd generation Santa Barbarians, brought together industry leaders, professional athletes and members of the local community for a dynamic day of competitive pickleball and philanthropy.

What started as a weekly family tradition years ago, inspired by their mom, has developed into sibling rivalry for a cause. Katy tapped Pickleball Pro Connor Garnett (World #5) as her partner and Angela paired up LA-based pro Wes Borrows (LA Mad Drops) in an exhibition match that came down to the wire with Katy and Connor celebrating an 11-8 win.

Proceeds from the event directly benefit the Firework Foundation, an organization dedicated to empowering children from underserved communities by igniting their inner light through transformative arts programs and initiatives.

Katy and Angela founded the organization around Camp Firework, a 3-day sleep away experience where kids produce their own songs, learn choreography and design apparel in addition to important lessons about health and wellness by getting kids off their phones and into nature with activities such as kayaking, archery, fishing and zip-lining. The initiative, which will host its 11th Camp Firework next month, was inspired by memories of their own camp experience:

“I was finding my own independence, my own resilience and a connection with community and nature. When I think back on these days, I remember why it’s so important to share and bring access to that community connection and nature connection with our youth today. It is now more important than ever to invest in our young people’s lives, in real life, in person, through community,” said Perry.

In addition to camp, the Firework Foundation has expanded its mentorship to high school students, through its Leaders in Training (LIT) program, where young leaders are provided monthly opportunities to expand their skills and networks through film/TV, fashion, music and culinary programs via partners including FIDM, LAAMP, and Adidas. Recently, the organization also celebrated its first few college students.

Firework Foundation continues to grow with generous support from brands who participated as sponsors this year for Light Up the Court, including Rock-it Cargo, EmSculpt Neo, 23&Me Research Institute, K’Lani, City National Bank, NextHealth, DeSoi and leading sports brand, Franklin Sports, which served as this year’s marquee pickleball sponsor.

“Seeing the community come together today to celebrate our youth was truly electric,” said Angela Lerche. “Katy and I are deeply grateful to everyone who participated and share the belief that, in order to empower the next generation of leaders, we need to invest in them now.”

Additional sponsors for the event included, Kora, 11NiL, Kaylin & Kaylin, Joola, Cascade, Pantalones, Ranchero Whiskey, Amass and Avaline.

ABOUT FIREWORK FOUNDATION:

Founded in 2018 by Katy Perry and her sister, Angela Lerche, the Firework Foundation’s mission is to empower children from underserved communities by igniting their inner light through the arts. Through impactful events and programs such as the annual Camp Firework, the Firework Foundation creates environments where kids discover their spark through a range of art specialties and leadership training as well as traditional camp activities, allowing them to bring that sparkle home to their communities. During the school year, the foundation partners with local Los Angeles-area Boys & Girls Clubs to bring supplemental artistic programming to after-school care. The Firework Foundation also supports youth serving organizations with donations to programs such as Boys and Girls Clubs of America, Rock N Roll Camp for Girls Los Angeles, MOXI – The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation, Santa Barbara Foundation, Baby2Baby and more. For more information, visit fireworkfoundation.org and follow @fireworkfoundation.