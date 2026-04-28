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MONTECITO, CA – April 28, 2026 – The Montecito Sanitary District is seeking qualified, community-minded Montecito residents to apply for a vacancy on its Board of Directors and help guide important decisions related to wastewater services, infrastructure investments, environmental protection, and the District’s long-term financial health. Applications are due by 5:00 p.m. May 8.

The District is governed by a five-member Board of Directors, each elected at large to serve a four-year term. The vacancy follows the resignation of Director Dana Newquist, who had served on the Board since 2018. Under California law, the Board has 60 days from the date of the vacancy to make an appointment for the remainder of the current term. The Board is seeking to appoint a new member to serve out the remainder of the term, which ends in early December.

“The Montecito Sanitary District plays a vital role in protecting public health, our environment, and the quality of life in our community,” said Board President Rock Rockenbach. “Serving on the Board is an opportunity to give back and serve others, and we encourage residents who are passionate about Montecito to apply.”

The vacancy must be publicly posted for at least 15 days before the Board may consider applicants. A Notice of Vacancy was posted on April 23, 2026. The Board may fill the vacancy as early as its May 13, 2026 Regular Meeting. If the Board does not fill the vacancy within 60 days, the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors may make an appointment.

The new Board member will serve until December 4, 2026, and may also choose to run for the seat in the November 2026 General Election to serve a subsequent four-year term.

The Board is responsible for establishing District policies, setting goals and priorities, adopting the annual budget, approving major contracts and purchases, and appointing and overseeing the General Manager. The Board typically meets twice per month, including regular Board meetings and committee meetings, with additional special meetings or events as needed. Board members are eligible for stipends and reimbursements for attending meetings.

To be eligible, applicants must be at least 18 years of age, registered to vote, and live within the Montecito Sanitary District. Applications are available to download online and may be submitted via email to swilliams@montsan.org. Applications are also available for pickup and drop-off at the District offices located at 1042 Monte Cristo Lane, Santa Barbara, CA 93108.

For more information, please contact John Weigold, General Manager, at jweigold@montsan.org or (805) 695-4210.

About the Montecito Sanitary District

Since 1947, the Montecito Sanitary District has served the Montecito community by managing wastewater collection, treatment, and disposal across an 8.9-square-mile service area. The District serves approximately 9,000 residents and 3,185 properties. Its mission is to protect public health and safety and to preserve the natural environment through the collection, treatment, and disposal of wastewater in the most cost-effective way possible.