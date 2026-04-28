The recently released draft State Street Master Plan gets the big picture mostly right. Where the plan goes off course is in one crucial respect: reopening State Street to private cars overnight, from 10 p.m.-10 a.m.

The city’s data show that collisions and injuries dropped sharply once regular car traffic was removed. State Street now sees between 8,000 and 11,000 pedestrian crossings per intersection per day and roughly 2,000 cyclists per day, with even higher activity on weekends.

The hours after 10 p.m. are not a low risk “off peak” period. They are often the exact hours when impairment, darkness, crowding, distraction, and nightlife activity combine to increase the risk of severe pedestrian injury or death.

The Entertainment District (the 400–600 blocks) has a high concentration of bars, restaurants, and nightlife. The draft plan itself acknowledges that these blocks may require vehicle restrictions beyond standard hours to avoid conflicts between large pedestrian crowds and vehicles.

Even at low posted speeds, the presence of private cars in those late night hours changes the social character of the street and introduces avoidable danger. It also brings quality of life impacts the draft does not fully grapple with: cruising, engine revving, excessive noise, and potentially reckless driving. In a successful downtown, late evening transportation rests on walking, transit, shuttles, pedicabs, and easy access from surrounding streets and garages.

Nobody is arguing that State Street should be sealed off from the essential work that keeps downtown functioning. Emergency access must be preserved 24/7, and businesses legitimately need deliveries, trash pickup, and maintenance.

But reopening State Street to private vehicles from 10 p.m.-10 a.m. is a serious misstep that conflicts with the plan’s own safety story and weakens the logic of a pedestrian‑first paseo.