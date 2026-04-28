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SANTA BARBARA, CA — Women’s Economic Ventures (WEV) has been awarded a $10,000 Connect4Impact Grant by Women Connect4Good at the 2026 Giving List Women (GLW) Summit, which recently convened in Montecito. The award was announced by two members of the Connect4Impact Class of 2026 — a cohort of young women ages 16–20 who evaluated multiple nonprofit proposals from around the country, conducted their own review process, and selected the awardee themselves.

The GLW Summit brings together approximately 200 philanthropists, nonprofit leaders, advocates, and policymakers united around advancing women’s philanthropy and increasing giving to women’s and girls’ causes globally. The announcement was made during a panel session on intergenerational leadership, in front of a room filled with some of the most influential voices in women’s philanthropy.

WEV CEO Nicki Parr, who was in attendance, was called to the stage to accept the award from cohort members Chloe Irwin and Joanna Faucett. The students shared that WEV’s focus on economic empowerment, and on building lifelong financial habits that strengthen women and their families, was what resonated most deeply with them throughout their evaluation process.

“What a moment for WEV, to be recognized by the next generation of philanthropic leaders, in a room full of people who are shaping the future of women’s giving, this means everything”, said Parr.

WEV was selected as a top finalist through a competitive application process led by Women Connect4Good, a social impact organization founded by Dr. Nancy O’Reilly. The Connect4Impact program was designed to give young women hands-on experience in leadership, civic engagement, and participatory grantmaking — putting values, equity, and impact at the center of the decision-making process.

The $10,000 grant will expand access to WEV’s free Financial Empowerment Program, offering bilingual workshops in English and Spanish on budgeting and credit building, one-on-one financial coaching and participant support. Based on past outcomes, 84% of WEV participants reported increased confidence managing a budget, 86% made at least one positive change to their savings behavior, and 87% reported reduced financial stress.

About Women’s Economic Ventures

Women’s Economic Ventures is dedicated to the economic empowerment of women — cultivating the power within each woman to realize her dreams, achieve financial independence, and succeed on her own terms. Celebrating 35 years of supporting women in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, WEV provides accessible and culturally appropriate business training, financial education, and access to capital.

Since 1991, WEV has provided business training and advisory services to more than 10,000 people and helped nearly 6,000 local businesses start or expand. WEV has made more than $10 million in small business loans and grants, generating an estimated $598 million in annual sales and sustaining or creating nearly 12,000 local jobs. WEV is a U.S. Small Business Administration Women’s Business Center. To support WEV’s work, visit http://www.wevonline.org/support.