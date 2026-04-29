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(April 29, 2026; Buellton, Calif.)—Alma Rosa Winery, located in the stunning Sta. Rita Hills wine region in Santa Barbara County, will host its seventh annual Peace of Mind: 10,000 Steps in the Right Direction fundraising walk on Sunday, May 31, at 9:00 a.m. at its El Jabali estate. The annual event benefits two leading non-profits—One Mind and Santa Barbara’s Mental Wellness Center—advancing mental health services, research and treatment for anxiety and depression. The event was founded by Alma Rosa proprietors Bob and Barb Zorich, and in just six years has raised more than $1.2 million for the two organizations. This year, the Zorichs will generously match the first $50,000 in donations to each organization for a total of $100,000.

“Surpassing the one-million-dollar milestone last year was an incredibly meaningful moment,” said Bob Zorich. “It’s a testament to what can happen when people come together with a shared purpose. As we gather this May again during Mental Health Awareness Month, we’re committed to building on that momentum and continuing to expand the impact of Peace of Mind.”

Registration to walk is $70 per person and will remain open through Friday, May 29. Participants may register, donate, or view fundraising leaderboards via the event website linked here.

Event check-in will begin at 8:00 a.m. at 7250 Santa Rosa Road in Buellton, CA. The 4.5-mile (10,000-step) walk will start at 9:00 a.m. and take approximately two hours to complete. Pre-walk remarks will be given by Annmarie Cameron, CEO of the Mental Wellness Center, and Brandon Staglin, Co-Founder and Chief Advocacy and Engagement Officer of One Mind. Raffle prizes will be announced with donations from Whiskey ‘N Rye Smokehouse, Ivy Cove, Deckers Brands, Staglin Family Vineyard, Firestone Walker Brewery Company, LMNT, Alma Rosa Winery and more. Complimentary refreshments—including coffee, water, cold pressed juices, electrolyte drink mix and snacks—will be provided by in-kind sponsors, including Starbucks Coffee Company, Suzy Zimmerman State Farm, Pressed Juicery and LMNT, as well as sunscreen from Vacation, Inc. Participants will also enjoy sparkling wine courtesy of Alma Rosa and non-alcoholic beverages at the summit from Culture Pop Soda and Leisure Project.

Following the walk, guests are invited to a post-event reception featuring new releases from Alma Rosa Winemaker Samra Morris, alongside wines from The Hilt Estate, Artiste Winery, Dragonette Cellars, Gainey Vineyard, sparkling sake spritz from Ysidro and beer from Firestone Walker Brewing Company. The afternoon will include live music from Tina Dabby and Jim Rankin, food truck offerings for purchase, as well as additional non-alcoholic beverage offerings.

Early corporate sponsors include 1st Century Bank, Arlington Financial Partners, CITIG, Garcia Architects, Montecito Bank & Trust, Mullen & Hensel L.L.P., Sutter Health and Kick On Ranch & Vineyard.

For those looking to get more involved, on Saturday, May 30, the Mental Wellness Center will be hosting One Shining Night, a celebration and dinner hosted at the Alma Rosa Estate. Tickets, sponsorship opportunities and donations can be found here.

For more information, visit almarosawinery.com/peace-of-mind. Press materials and images can be found here.

About Alma Rosa Winery

Alma Rosa Winery, a leading wine producer from Santa Barbara County’s Sta. Rita Hills, is dedicated to making Pinot Noir, Chardonnay and Rhône variety wines that express the unique terroir of the appellation. Alma Rosa’s wines are layered, vibrant and balanced, reflecting the cool climate impact of the Pacific Ocean breezes that are funneled through the east-west transverse mountain range of the region. The winery was founded in 2005 by Richard Sanford, who was the first to plant Pinot Noir in the Sta. Rita Hills in 1971. Today the winery is owned by Bob and Barb Zorich, who purchased the winery in 2014. In 2019, Samra Morris took the helm as winemaker, and has become a dynamic voice in Santa Barbara County, crafting some of the Sta. Rita Hills most distinctive and critically acclaimed wines.

For more information about Alma Rosa Winery, please visit almarosawinery.com.