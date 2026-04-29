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Santa Barbara, CA — Blind Fitness is proud to announce a special collaboration with the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History Sea Center, offering individuals who are blind or have low vision an exclusive private experience before the museum opens to the public.

The event will take place on Saturday, May 9, from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM, welcoming Blind Fitness participants and volunteers for an engaging morning of hands-on exhibits, sensory exploration, and guided learning centered around marine life and coastal ecosystems.

Located on Stearns Wharf, the Sea Center has generously arranged for Blind Fitness guests to enjoy early access beginning at 9:30 AM, with knowledgeable staff available to guide participants through exhibits in an interactive and accessible format.

“This experience reflects what is possible when community organizations come together with inclusion at the center,” said Tania Isaac-Dutton, Executive Director of Blind Fitness.

“Access to science, nature, and meaningful shared experiences enriches lives and strengthens community. We are deeply grateful to the Sea Center for their generosity and partnership.”

Blind Fitness is a Santa Barbara-based nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering individuals who are blind or have low vision through adaptive fitness, outdoor recreation, and inclusive community experiences. Through programs such as surf clinics, strength training, yoga, walks, hikes, and educational outings, Blind Fitness helps expand access to movement, confidence, wellness, and belonging.

The Sea Center experience also arrives during Blind Fitness’ Make Waves: Triple Your Impact giving campaign, an initiative designed to grow support for accessible programs and futureopportunities. Eligible gifts made during the campaign may be multiplied to help create even greater impact for the blind and low vision community.

Community members interested in learning more, volunteering, or supporting Blind Fitness are encouraged to visit http://www.blindfitness.org.

About Blind Fitness

Blind Fitness is a Santa Barbara-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering individuals who are blind or have low vision through adaptive fitness, outdoor recreation, and inclusive community experiences. Through inclusive programming and community partnerships, Blind Fitness helps individuals lead active, connected, and healthy lives.