On Sunday, April 12, Donald Trump posted an image of himself as an American Jesus without a peep of protest from spineless GOP cowards. This confirms the fact that his devoted disciples worship him unconditionally. The self-anointed “Prince of Peace” has threatened to destroy an entire civilization and kill 91 million Iranians! The threat itself is a war crime. Hitler and Stalin, by historical estimates, were responsible for 17 million-21 million war-related deaths combined and are considered two of the most evil monsters in human history.

The MAGA faithful should think about that the next time they genuflect before their Mango Messiah and five-time draft dodger. Is MAGA longing for the biblical End Times prophecy or are they, along with Trump, classic examples of armchair warriors and tools of the billionaire class and its military industrial complex?

Donald Trump recently accused Pope Leo XIV of being “weak on crime.” This is from a man who (in addition to his war crimes) is a 34-time convicted felon, pardoned 1,500 violent Jan. 6 criminals, pardoned a former Honduran president who helped smuggle 400 tons of cocaine into the U.S., had his university and charity shut down due to fraud, is a convicted sexual predator, and is mentioned more than 38,000 times in the Epstein files. Trump is clearly the most corrupt president in our nation’s history and the last person on planet Earth to be lecturing anyone on the subject of crime. Sadly, Don the Con is too senile to recognize this. In reality, he’s a one-man crime wave who should be exiled to Alligator Alcatraz ASAP and that‘s the gospel truth.