Candle Bar 111

Celebrate Mother’s Day at Candle Bar 111 with a hands-on, instructor-led candle making workshop in the Funk Zone.



Choose your fragrance, pour your own custom candle, and enjoy a complimentary “Mom”osa, coffee, and light bites, all in a relaxed, beautifully styled setting.

Sessions run about 50 minutes with four pouring times available: 10:00 AM, 11:45 AM, 1:30 PM, and 3:15 PM.



Seating is limited to keep the experience intimate and special. Candles are ready for same-day pickup. A creative and memorable way to spend the day with the women who matter most.