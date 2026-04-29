The Santa Barbara Independent brings you an update on the local deals and steals for Mother’s Day* — from special treats and meals for your mother, to luxurious spa treatments, unique gifts, and more!
Alpha Floral
We have beautiful floral arrangements both petite and large, candles, chocolates, cards and many other gifts to make your Mom feel appreciated on this Mother’s Day!
For nearly 90 years our commitment to serving our community has remained our focus. To ensure we provide the highest quality product we’ve made it our mission to continually develop relationships with local flower growers so we can always source the freshest, most sustainable, seasonal flowers.
We will hand deliver your flower arrangement to your recipient whether it’s for a birthday, anniversary, get well, or just because! We offer fast, same day delivery and service the entire Santa Barbara area including Downtown, as well as, Goleta, Montecito, Hope Ranch, San Roque, and The Mesa.
Arnoldi’s Cafe
Celebrate Mother’s Day at Arnoldi’s Cafe with a beautiful garden brunch and all-day dining.
Enjoy indulgent donut–beignet croissants, fluffy pancakes, made-to-order omelets, and classic eggs Benedict, alongside your favorite Arnoldi’s dinner specialties available all day.
Sip, savor, and relax in our historic setting with family and friends. Whether you’re joining us for brunch or a leisurely afternoon meal, we’re open all day to make Mom feel truly special.
Reservations Strongly Recommended.
Candle Bar 111
Celebrate Mother’s Day at Candle Bar 111 with a hands-on, instructor-led candle making workshop in the Funk Zone.
Choose your fragrance, pour your own custom candle, and enjoy a complimentary “Mom”osa, coffee, and light bites, all in a relaxed, beautifully styled setting.
Sessions run about 50 minutes with four pouring times available: 10:00 AM, 11:45 AM, 1:30 PM, and 3:15 PM.
Seating is limited to keep the experience intimate and special. Candles are ready for same-day pickup. A creative and memorable way to spend the day with the women who matter most.
CAYA Restaurant at The Leta Hotel
Celebrate Mother’s Day with a relaxed and delicious brunch served from 7AM to 2PM.
Treat Mom to chef-inspired specials like our Smoked Salmon Avocado Toast, savory Bacon Breakfast Sandwich, and hearty Asada Breakfast Hash. Pair the experience with $20 bottles of champagne, complete with complimentary juice for the perfect mimosa.
Whether you’re starting the day early or easing into the afternoon, our warm atmosphere and flavorful menu make it easy to gather, unwind, and celebrate the moms who deserve it most.
Join us for great food, good company, and a memorable Mother’s Day.
The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, Santa Barbara
This Mother’s Day, honor the women who have shaped your life with an unforgettable celebration at The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, Santa Barbara. Begin with an elegant coastal brunch, thoughtfully curated with refined seasonal offerings and indulgent culinary moments.
Continue the celebration with a day of creativity during our Mother’s Day Arts & Crafts, where guests can design handmade gifts, craft personalized cards, and create meaningful keepsakes together. Spend a relaxed morning at “Paint with Me: Mommy and Me,” an inspired experience drawing from California’s natural beauty, or invite Mom to unwind with a Mother’s Day Spa Pass, featuring immersive wellness rituals and full access to the Spa’s serene amenities—for a day of pure relaxation and connection.
Finch & Fork
Bloom & Brunch this Mother’s Day at Finch & Fork
Sunday, May 10 | 11am–4pm
Celebrate Mom with a relaxed yet elevated brunch inspired by the season. Enjoy a generous spread of farm‑fresh, locally sourced dishes, including farmers market salads, delicate tea sandwiches, a seafood raw bar, classic brunch favorites, and irresistible desserts. Stroll through our floral‑themed Bloom Bar and build a beautiful, take‑home bouquet curated by you. It’s a thoughtful way to slow down, savor spring, and toast the moms who do it all. $95 adults | $47 children under 12. Perfect for families, friends, and heartfelt celebrations together.
Fabulous Florals
There’s a reason Santa Barbara locals have trusted Fabulous Florals for over 15 years. We’re your family-owned flower wholesaler right here in Carpinteria. No remote team, no call centers, just neighbors who pick up the phone & respond to emails to help answer your questions as quickly and accurately as possible.
Ship farm-fresh CA GROWN blooms via Priority Overnight shipping, or skip shipping entirely and pick up in person at our Carpinteria warehouse. In peak season we source from California’s flower coast, just miles from our door. Founded by a Dutchman turned SB local who knows flowers inside and out. This Mother’s Day, give mom something real from a business that’s actually local. Order by May 7 to ensure on-time delivery or pick up.
Friendship Center Adult Day Services
Do you notice your mom having a hard time engaging socially? Is your mom experiencing mild memory loss? We’re here to spark meaningful connection and social engagement.
Celebrate Mother’s Day with us at the Downtown Santa Barbara Memory Café on Wednesday, May 6, from 9–11 a.m. at the Louise Lowry Davis Center. Enjoy coffee, conversation, fun activities, and lots of smiles!
This FREE drop-in event requires no RSVP and includes free parking. Memory Café meets on the 1st and 3rd Wednesdays of each month, from 9–11 a.m., for individuals with early-stage memory loss and their care partners.
Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort
Celebrate Mom with Music, Brunch, and Bubbles!
Make this Mother’s Day unforgettable at the Set at Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort! We’re pulling out all the stops for a truly special celebration. Savor a delectable brunch featuring mouthwatering specials. To make the occasion extra bubbly, treat Mom to our signature flight of “Mom-osas”! Explore a delightful array of flavors and create a personalized toast to her.
We’ll also have other exciting beverage choices available. Groove to the live tunes of the talented David Segal, performing from 10 am to 2 pm on Sunday.
*This is a paid advertisement. For more information and listing opportunities please contact advertising@indepedent.com
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