Jack Paskins came through with a line-drive single to center field in the top of the eighth inning, scoring James King, and the Santa Barbara High baseball team hung on for a 4-3 extra-innings victory over rival San Marcos on Tuesday afternoon.

The loss dropped the Royals (15–11 overall, 9–4 Channel League) into a tie for first place in the Channel League standings with Dos Pueblos, with one game to play.

“This is the most fight I’ve seen all year,” said Santa Barbara coach Steve Schuck of his team’s performance. “They showed some grit, they showed some relentlessness, they showed some toughness that we haven’t seen all year.

“Is this the beginning of something going forward? Hopefully.”

San Marcos built an early 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning behind a solo home run from Landon Johnson and an RBI double from David Burkholder that scored Grant Hoover.

Emiliano Ramirez delivered another quality start for Santa Barbara. Photo Credit: Gary Kim

However, Santa Barbara responded with three runs in the top of the fifth inning. The Dons loaded the bases with no outs after walks to Derek Jaye and Jetner Welch sandwiched a Brandon Weaver line-drive single to left field.

Pinch runner Dylan Kemper came in to score on an RBI groundout by Max Weddle. Weaver came home on a passed ball, and a sacrifice fly by Milo Winkler brought in Welch, giving the Dons a 3-2 lead.

San Marcos loaded the bases with two outs in the bottom of the sixth and evened the score at 3=3 when Max Crang came home on a wild pitch. However, Santa Barbara relief pitcher Tosh Whitworth notched a strikeout to end the threat.

The Dons (11–13 overall, 5–8 Channel League) came through in the clutch with two outs in the top of the eighth inning as Chad Menchaca lined a single to left field, and Paskins followed with a single to center that scored King from second, giving Santa Barbara a 4-3 lead.

With runners on first and third, the Dons attempted a double steal to bring Menchaca home, but he was called out at the plate after a collision with San Marcos catcher Levi Monson to end the inning. The play briefly cleared the benches before order was restored.

Jetner Welch reached base twice for Santa Barbara. Photo Credit: Gary Kim

The Royals immediately responded with back-to-back singles to open the bottom of the eighth inning. Mason Crang followed with a hard-hit ground ball fielded by Weaver, who made the force out at third base.

With one out and runners on first and second, Johnson popped up in the infield, resulting in a game-ending double play turned by Paskins.

The two teams will complete their two-game series on Friday at Santa Barbara.

“This is fun baseball. We look forward to this baseball. We look forward to these games and the emotion that makes all the work worthwhile,” said San Marcos coach Richard Schroeder. “To have ourselves in this position is a blessing and an honor. We just have to take advantage of it on Friday.”