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Santa Barbara, CA – Wildfire Preparedness Week is May 3 – 9, 2026. CAL FIRE and its partner agencies are organizing events statewide to spotlight how responders are gearing up for wildfire season and to encourage communities to take proactive steps toward their own resilience and preparedness.

Join CAL FIRE and several other local and statewide partners during Wildfire Preparedness Week 2026 for this special event showcasing community wildfire resilience. This event will feature real-life examples of how Californians can make their communities more resilient.

As California faces the growing threat of year-round wildfires, this event highlights the importance of proactive planning and collaboration. Come see how these efforts are making the region safer and find out how you can get involved in building a more fire-resilient future.

Who: CAL FIRE will be joined by leaders from local and statewide partners.

What: Join CAL FIRE and several other local and statewide partners during Wildfire Preparedness Week 2026 for this special event showcasing community wildfire resilience. This event highlight fuels reduction and wildfire resilience work in Lompoc including active demonstrations. As California faces the growing threat of year-round wildfires, this event highlights the importance of proactive planning and collaboration. Come see how these efforts are making the region safer and find out how you can get involved in building a more fire-resilient future.

When/Where:

Tuesday, May 5, 2026, at 11:00 a.m.

Cabrillo High School

4350 Constellation Road, Lompoc, CA 93436

To learn more about wildfire safety and preparedness, visit http://www.ReadyForWildfire.org. CAL FIRE continues to encourage Californians to access the Ready for Wildfire web-based app that includes local alerts, checklists for preparedness, evacuation plans, and other kits. To download the free app, visit https://plan.readyforwildfire.org/.