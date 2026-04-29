Bill McKibben spoke at Campbell Hall at UC Santa Barbara on April 21, outlining the accelerating impacts of climate change.

We were told: The Arctic ice cap will be gone by 2014. Twelve years later it’s still there. South Florida and Manhattan will be underwater by 2020. They’re not. The polar bear population is decreasing. It’s not. There are more polar bears now than there were 20 years ago.

In 2018 Gretta Thornberg said, “A top climate scientist is warning that climate change will wipe out all of humanity unless we stop using fossil fuels over the next five years.” Guess what? We are still here.

According to Greta, Biden, AOC, and Gore, if we don’t reduce carbon emissions, civilization as we know it will end around 2030.

In 2016 Al Gore said: “Unless drastic measures are taken in the next 10 years the world will reach a point of no return. … In the aftermath of the Paris climate accords in 2015, many researchers set 2020 as the date by which carbon emissions would need to peak if we were to have any chance of meeting the accord’s goals.”

Global CO2 emissions rebounded to their highest level in history in 2021. They increased again in 2022, 2023, and 2024. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, Global CO2 Emissions will increase every year through 2050.

Over 350 new coal power plants are being built in China, Turkey, Vietnam, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Egypt, the Philippines, India, Pakistan, Korea, Poland, Southeast Asian countries, and North African countries.

To view “32 Climate Predictions Proven False” go to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E1e5HAZo4iw&pp=2AbyBQ%3D%3D

“Unless we announce disasters, no one will listen,” said Sir John Houghton, first chairman of the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

“We need broad-based support to capture the public’s imagination, so we have to offer up scary scenarios, make simplified dramatic statements, and make little mention of any doubts. Each of us has to decide what the right balance is between being effective and being honest.” Dr. Stephen Schneider, Professor of Climatology, Stanford University, and lead author of many UN IPCC reports: https://stephenschneider.stanford.edu/Climate/Climate_Science/Science.html



H.L. Mencken, famous columnist: “The whole aim of practical politics is to keep the populace alarmed — and hence clamorous to be led to safety — by menacing it with an endless series of hobgoblins, all of them imaginary.” And, “The urge to save humanity is almost always only a false face for the urge to rule it.”